The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

On Air Now
LIVE from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 6pm - 11pm
7 December 2024, 17:13 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 21:59
Every song every artist performs at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 including Perrie, Ella Henderson and Coldplay.
Want to know every song every artist performs at Capital's Jingle Ball with Barclaycard 2024? Look no further.
Every December, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball brings together the most exciting names in music to take part in the UK's biggest Christmas party and this year looks set to be one of our best. On Saturday alone, the likes of Perrie, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan will all be taking to the stage. Not to mention, Coldplay are headlining.
As always, everyone keeps their setlists under wraps until they take to the stage. However, we are here to let you know what every artist on the lineup performs live during the show.
What songs did Tom Grennan sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?
What songs did Clean Bandit perform at the Jingle Bell Ball?
What songs did Ella Henderson sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?
What songs did Sigala play at the Jingle Bell Ball?
What songs did Craig David sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?
What songs did Teddy Swims sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?
What songs did Perrie sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know every song from every artist.