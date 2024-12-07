The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

Every song every artist performs at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 including Perrie, Ella Henderson and Coldplay.

Want to know every song every artist performs at Capital's Jingle Ball with Barclaycard 2024? Look no further.

Every December, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball brings together the most exciting names in music to take part in the UK's biggest Christmas party and this year looks set to be one of our best. On Saturday alone, the likes of Perrie, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan will all be taking to the stage. Not to mention, Coldplay are headlining.

As always, everyone keeps their setlists under wraps until they take to the stage. However, we are here to let you know what every artist on the lineup performs live during the show.

Tom Grennan Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Tom Grennan sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'All These Nights' 'Remind Me' 'Little Bit of Love' 'It Can't Be Christmas' 'How Does It Feel' 'By Your Side' 'Higher'

Clean Bandit Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Clean Bandit perform at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'Rather Be' 'Rockabye' 'Solo' 'Tick Tock' 'Symphony' 'Cry Baby' 'Real Love'

Ella Henderson Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Ella Henderson sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'Crazy What Love Can Do' 'Lighter' '0800 Heaven' 'React' 'Alibi' 'This Is Real' '21 Reasons' 'Filthy Rich' 'Ghost'

Sigala Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Sigala play at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'Stay the Night' 'Give Me Your Love' 'Lullaby' 'Wish You Well' 'Melody' 'Lasting Lover' 'Sweet Lovin' 'Just Got Paid' 'Came Here For Love'

Craig David Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Craig David sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'Rewind' 'Fill Me In' 'Walking Away' 'Ain't Giving Up' '7 Days'

Teddy Swims Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Teddy Swims sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'The Door' 'Bad Dreams' 'You're Still the One' 'Lose Control'

Perrie Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Perrie sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'Forget About Us' 'Tears' 'Christmas Magic' 'You Go Your Way'

