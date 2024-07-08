Get Tickets To See Rock N Roll Circus Headliner Becky Hill

Get tickets to see Becky Hill at Rock N Roll circus. Picture: Getty

Becky Hill is headlining at Rock N Roll Circus on Friday 30th August, here's how to secure yourself tickets for the show.

UK Pop sensation Becky Hill was the first headliner confirmed for Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield this summer.

She'll be taking to the stage at Don Valley, Sheffield on Friday 30th August where other incredible acts like Joel Corry, Cian Ducrot and Talia Mar will also perform.

Rock N Roll Circus 2024 is set to be bigger and better than it ever has been with an extended four-day lineup that promises to be unforgettable.

The event kicks off on Thursday, August 29, and will continue through to Sunday, September 1 2024.

Get tickets to see Becky Hill at Rock N Roll Circus this summer HERE.

Becky Hill is headlining at Rock N Roll Circus this summer. Picture: Rock N Roll Circus

How to get tickets to see Becky Hill at Rock N Roll Circus 2024:

'Wish You Well' singer Becky Hill is headlining at Rock N Roll circus on Friday 30th August at Don Valley, Sheffield and you can get your tickets here.

Tickets for Becky Hill at Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield 2024 went on sale Friday 1st December last year, but there's still time to get your hands on a ticket to be a part of the fun this summer.

Rock N Roll Circus have said they are "absolutely thrilled to welcome Becky to the party," adding that she's "firmly at the peak of her powers and she’s a colossal talent".