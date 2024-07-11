Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engaged?

Taylor Swift has fans awaiting news of an engagement. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have fans often wondering if they’re engaged as their relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is one for the books and their adorable romance has Swifties thinking an engagement is imminent.

Travis has joined Taylor at a number of The Eras Tour shows – even taking part in one – and she’s been in the crowd at a few of his NFL games when he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, but if they’re not cheering each other on they’re on holiday together, cooking together at home or, according to her song ‘So High School’ watching American Pie.

The couple have nearly been together for a year, and as she reaches the final four months of The Eras tour fans are talking about Taylor being engaged, wondering whether she and Travis are actually already engaged and if Taylor has an engagement ring.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for almost a year. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift engaged?

As far as we know, Taylor’s not engaged at the moment. But according to the latest reports they’re quite close to getting officially engaged. According to Life & Style, Taylor and Travis consider themselves ‘unofficially engaged’ and have discussed wedding plans for next spring or summer.

Their source said: “They’re very coy on the subject and quick to deny any specifics which is fair enough since they haven’t come up with any yet, but they love to talk in general terms. It’s something they’ve been doing for a while and the secret is now leaking out.”

“People in the know are saying the common bet is that they’ll be engaged within six months. They want it to be a non-pressured, spontaneous moment when it does happen. They already consider themselves unofficially engaged, they’re both clear they’ve found their person and they love to talk about the future, kids when the time is right and the wedding when it happens.”

Travis Kelce has even got involved in The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The couple are said to be debating whether to have a big celebration or an intimate affair.

Their source continued: “The big discussion when it comes to the wedding is whether they want it to be this massive A-list affair or if they’d be better off keeping it intimate and more down to earth.

“They both have so many friends and they do love the spotlight so it’s likely they’ll end up going really big with it. Regardless of what they choose there will be a whole lot of big names there, her entire squad, all his NFL buddies, and Prince William and Princess Kate will no doubt make the list too. Of course, the first order of business is a proposal and that’s predicted to happen in the very near future.”

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

Prince William recently took his kids George and Charlotte to The Eras Tour, where the family had a selfie with Taylor and Travis backstage.

It came after Taylor and Travis had a romantic holiday to Lake Como, where photos from an intimate dinner date sparked rumours they'd got engaged. Taylor is still in the midst of her Eras Tour show however, so an official engagement may not be any time soon.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.