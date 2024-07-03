Travis Kelce Adorably Reveals What It Was Really Like On Stage With Taylor Swift

3 July 2024, 15:01 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 15:44

Travis Kelce has spoken about his time on stage with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce has spoken about his time on stage with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

On his podcast 'New Heights' Travis Kelce revealed what he was thinking when he made his surprise Eras Tour appearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the internets fave couple and they proved they're going strong when Taylor brought Travis on stage at her London Eras Tour show.

The Kansas City Chiefs player carried Taylor on stage to the tune of 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' dressed in a top hat and tail, proving he is the most supportive boyfriend ever.

Talking on his podcast 'New Heights', which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis spilled on what it was like to join his global superstar girlfriend on stage at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

Travis cam on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium
Travis cam on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

The NFL player revealed that the bit came about after he joked about coming on with the dancers on bikes during the '1989' era of Taylor's show - but Taylor ran with the joke and had him come out for her 'The Tortured Poets Department' era of the show.

On the podcast Travis quipped that " you can do no wrong when Taylor is on stage", which Jason quickly followed up with, "you could do some wrong, you could mess up a show".

Revealing what was really on his mind while on the stage, in front of over 80,000 fans, Travis said: "The one thing I told myself was 'Do not drop the baby'. 'Do not drop Taylor on your way over to the damn couch'.

"The Golden Rule was do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safe."

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

He went on to quote an American football phrase, 'That ball has our dreams, goals, and aspirations. You do not drop that ball'.

And he succeeded! Travis very safely carried Taylor across the stage, which some fans counting 13 steps... Taylor's favourite number - there really is purpose in everything she does.

Later on in the podcast episode, Travis gushed about how amazing the 'Karma' singer is, saying: "I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend."

Okay, Travis you did just win the Super Bowl, but whatever you say 'Mr Jamoke'.

