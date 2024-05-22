Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Won’t Get Engaged Just Yet

22 May 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 11:46

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't getting engaged anytime soon
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't getting engaged anytime soon. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans need to reign in the excitement over a Travis Kelce proposal, because it's not on the cards just yet, guys.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for almost a year, and after a romantic holiday together to Lake Como earlier in May fans were convinced the NFL star had proposed to the international superstar.

The couple were pictured having a romantic dinner in the Italian hotspot, holding hands and looking ‘so high school’ as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

Despite looking like a perfect proposal moment, Travis didn’t pop the question and fans need not to expect an engagement announcement anytime soon.

According to Us Weekly, a proposal isn’t even on Travis’ radar. Their source said: “Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon. It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly a year
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly a year. Picture: Getty

Their source added that the sports star ‘cares very deeply’ about Taylor but they’re just ‘not there yet’.

Taylor is in the middle of her Eras Tour and is currently in Europe, where Travis has been in attendance at a few of her recent shows and is tipped to be supporting her at her London gigs too.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met when he reached out after going to one of her concerts
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met when he reached out after going to one of her concerts. Picture: Getty

Engagement rumours constantly surround the couple, first being sparked when his team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February this year. After Taylor ran onto the field to congratulate her man and celebrated with him all night, fans thought he’d have proposed while they were on cloud nine.

However, it seems things are going extremely well between the stars and that their family members have welcomed each of them with open arms.

Taylor Swift goes to the club with her parents and Travis Kelce

And they’ve made it no secret how in love they are, with Taylor frequently dedicating her songs and lyrics on The Eras Tour to her boyfriend while Travis sometimes shares insights into their relationship on his New Heights podcast with his brother.

Recently, he told his fans about her shows, ‘[they’re] unbelievable. If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.’

