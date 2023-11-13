Every Time Taylor Swift Dedicated Lyrics To Travis Kelce From 'Karma' To 'Blank Space'

13 November 2023, 14:48 | Updated: 13 November 2023, 16:48

Taylor Swift dedicates her songs to Travis Kelce on her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift dedicates her songs to Travis Kelce on her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs’ is only one of the times Taylor Swift changed her lyrics for boyfriend Travis Kelce at her Argentina Eras Tour show. Here are all of the moments you might have missed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world is very quickly falling in love with Taylor Swift's new relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce, and they make it pretty easy. The 33-year-old singer had her new beau in the crowd of her Argentina Eras Tour show, and even with a stadium of fans between them, you could not deny the connection between Taylor and Travis.

Swifties lost their minds when, during the show, Taylor changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' and dedicated them to Travis. The original lyrics are 'Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me', a nod to her ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. But as she beamed out to the crowd Taylor sang, ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me’.

Stood in a private box with guests at her concert, Travis was seen giving the most wholesome reaction to the lyric change up, as he smiled and held his face in disbelief before singing along and dancing to his girl's song.

Throughout the night Taylor kept looking in Travis' direction as she performed, and eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that 'Karma' isn't the only song she dedicated to their budding romance. Here are all the other lyrics Taylor used to point to her man.

Taylor Swift sang out to her boyfriend Travis Kelce who came to watch her show in Argentina
Taylor Swift sang out to her boyfriend Travis Kelce who came to watch her show in Argentina. Picture: Getty

Willow

While performing the song 'Willow', from her 2020 album 'evermore', in Argentina Taylor pointed over to her boyfriend Travis as she sang the lyrics 'that's my man'.

Previously Taylor had said that the song "sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you", and with the way Travis beamed back at her with puppy dog eyes, I think the spell is working.

Blank Space

Taylor pointed over to NFL player Travis as she sang the lyrics 'cos' I love the players' from her '1989' song 'Blank Space'.

The song's lyrics were originally intended to portray a terrible boyfriend, a man who is a 'player' but Taylor switched it up to relate to her athletic boyf and we're living for the double entendre.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reacting to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reacting to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift reacts to Cruel Summer going Number 1

You Belong With Me

A cult classic, Taylor sang her 2008 song 'You Belong With Me' at her Argentina show and dedicated the line 'I'm in the bleachers' to her boyfriend Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since making their relationship public, Taylor has been spotted sat in the VIP box at Travis' games with NFL players' wives, like her new bestie Brittany Mahomes.

Karma

And of course, we all can't get over the lyric change in her 'Midnights' song 'Karma' where Taylor sang, ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me'.

The line, which was once thought to have been penned about her ex Joe Alwyn, Taylor changed to honour Travis - we wonder if she'll consider re-recording it!

Taylor and Travis have been publicly dating since October 2023
Taylor and Travis have been publicly dating since October 2023. Picture: Getty

At the end of her Eras Tour show in Argentina, Taylor ran into the arms of her 6ft 5" boyfriend Travis where they shared their second public kiss. They seem absolutely smitten with one another!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish New Album: Everything We Know So Far

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

Get To Know Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Ella debuts a new look for JJ

MAFS UK Fans Shocked As Ella Changes Her Look To Match JJ’s Ex Girlfriend

TV & Film

Bre Tiesi before and after cosmetic surgery

What Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Has Said About Her Cosmetic Surgery Transformation

TV & Film

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits