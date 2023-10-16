Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Just Hard-Launched Their Relationship

16 October 2023, 10:42

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their debut as a couple on 14th October
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their debut as a couple on 14th October. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce let let the world know they’re dating after weeks of getting to know each other.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift spent the past few weekends watching boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs, after he invited her to his game following his failed attempt to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at the Eras Tour.

Along with some of her celebrity pals, Taylor was spotted in the VIP box of his football matches on multiple occasions as they got to know each other, and just a few weeks later it seems these two have made it official.

On Saturday night (14th October) Travis and Taylor officially hard-launched their relationship when they were spotted holding hands on their way to a Saturday Night Live after-party. They both made cameos on the show earlier on in the night, with Taylor showing up to introduce rapper Ice Spice.

As they made their couple debut they proved even their styles are aligned, both keeping things suave and polished. Taylor looked sleek in a black corset-style crop top and tailored trousers while Travis cut a cool figure in brown trousers, a white shirt and a bird-print jacket.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift meets Ice Spice at the VMAs

According to insiders at the afterparty, they looked ‘so happy’ together, speaking to nearly every person in the room. A source told PEOPLE: “Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy. They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them.

“They were super cool. Super nice, super happy.” The insider added that the couple stayed at the after party until after 4am.

They apparently weren’t shy in kissing each other either; their source added they were “always connected throughout the night. They were super comfortable with each other. They were very cuddly; they weren't awkward. She was really comfortable with him, and he was a total gentleman.”

The following day they stepped out again, to have dinner at Waverly Inn in New York.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner in New York on 15th October
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner in New York on 15th October. Picture: Getty

Travis kept hold Taylor’s hand as they left the restaurant, with the pop sensation looking incredible in a black leather mini skirt and sheer, long-sleeve top while Travis looked effortlessly suave in a cream co-ord.

Fans are loving the fact the couple have finally made their relationship debut, with even fellow pop star Katy Perry commenting on their relationship on Instagram: “I ship.”

We ship too!

