Has Taylor Swift started a new trend with her friendship bracelets? Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

You’ve no doubt seen pictures of these cute friendship bracelets all over the internet, but how come everyone is swapping them at the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour all of a sudden? Let’s investigate.

You may remember trading friendship bracelets when you were younger – as the name suggests they’re bracelets that symbolise a deep friendship and swapping them with your bestie is the childhood way of declaring your unwavering loyalty.

Now it looks like this ritual has been revived as Taylor takes her Eras Tour on the road. Videos of fans – and even some celebrities – bonding and trading bracelets have surfaced on TikTok and Instagram.

The cute ritual has been a mainstay at Taylor concerts since it kicked off on Arizona on 17th March with adults and younger fans getting in on the action.

Now the Eras Tour film is set for release in Friday 13th October we're expecting to see many more friendship bracelets surface as fans start swapping them at the cinema as well as in stadiums.

Taylor Swift fans have been swapping friendship bracelets on on her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Why are Taylor Swift fans trading friendship bracelets at the Eras Tour concerts?

Friendship bracelets have also been traded at EDM shows and raves long before Taylor Swift but there’s no doubt that Swifites have taken this ritual to heart.

The trend seems to be inspired by one of Taylor’s songs from her ‘Midnights’ album, ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid' where she sings: “’Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned / Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”

And thus the idea of taking friendship bracelets to swap at Taylor Swift shows was born.

Which celebrities have been seen wearing Taylor Swift friendship bracelets?

The world is not short of famous Swifties and there have been a few sightings of celebrities with their very own Taylor Swift friendship bracelet.

Travis Kelce missed out on giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce – the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that is rumoured to be dating Taylor – was famously denied the chance to give Taylor a friendship bracelet. Speaking on the podcast New Heights which he presents with his brother – fellow NFL star Jason Kelce – he said: "I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,"

He had asked to speak with Taylor before her show at the Arrowheads Stadium but the singer was resting her voice before her epic 44-song set so denied Travis the chance to hand his gift over.

Sophie Turner posted a picture of a 'Fearless' friendship bracelet on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Sophie Turner – a longtime Swiftie and friend of Taylor – recently posted a snap of her wearing a ‘Fearless’ bracelet on her Instagram stories and as it was her first post since her split from Joe Jonas (who just happens to be Taylor’s ex as well) speculation grew that this he may have been sending some kind of message.

Taylor's bestie and uber-Swiftie, Selena Gomez also got in on the act when she took her sister to multiple dates on the Eras Tour. They posted pictures of their homemade bracelets to their Instagram.

Selena Gomez posts adorable Taylor Swift tour video with her sister

Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas

If you want to get crafty then there are plenty of friendship bracelet kits available to buy online. There are no rules so feel free to let your creativity run wild. Most fans opt for their favourite lyric, album, or song with ‘Bejeweled’, ‘Fearless’, and ‘Lover' being popular choices.

And if you don’t trust your craft skills there are a fair few ready-made bracelets available to buy too.

