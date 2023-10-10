What To Wear To The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie

Some of Taylor Swift's most iconic looks. Picture: Getty, Youtube

The countdown is on for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie. You’ve paid £19.89 for your ticket, you know all the words to all the songs, you’ve made your friendship bracelet and a few spare to give out too – but what outfits are you going to wear?

If you've ever needed an excuse to dress up like your favourite popstar then surely now is the time.

From the all-American teen dream style that she burst onto the music scene with to the ironic nerd charm she deployed in some of her most famous music videos to the ultra-glam looks she rocks on the red carpet, Taylor Swift’s outfits are always fun and stylish.

Here’s a look back at some of her most iconic looks to give you some inspo.

Early era Taylor

Early era Taylor Swift outfits include sparkles with optional guitar. Picture: Getty

Why we love it: Early Taylor Swift was a vision of blonde curls and femininity – like a Botticelli painting wearing cute dresses. From her self-titled debut in 2006 to her third album 'Speak Now' in 2010, Taylor style was girly, young and innocent.

Get the look: Use curling tongs to create cute ringlets, add your favourite sparkly dress (A-line cuts work best here) and if you’re feeling particularly extra, strap on a guitar and you’re ready to roll.

Dork chic

Taylor Swift's dork chic is an iconic look. Picture: YouTube

Why we love it: Taylor loves dressing up and one of the tropes she returns to is the slightly dorky but endearing kid. See it in action in the video for ‘You Belong With Me’ from the 2008 album 'Fearless'. It’s an incredibly easy outfit to pull together and super-comfy too.

Get the look: You’ll need an oversized white T-shirt and some permanent markers. Let your creativity flow and doodle some slogans or even some of the names of your crushes. Add some thick-rimmed glasses and your look is complete.

Cheerleader Taylor

Taylor Swift's cheerleader costume is deceptively easy to put together. Picture: YouTube

Why we love it: Another costume that Taylor loves to revisit is the cheerleader. First seen in the video for ‘You Belong With Me’ and then again in the video for ‘Shake It Off’, cheerleader outfits are actually surprisingly easy to source and pull off.

Get the look: If you’re going for mean girl Taylor from ‘You Belong With Me’ then you’ll need to style your hair sleek and straight, if you’re opting for the more playful version from ‘Shake It Off’ then a high ponytail is needed. Add a pleated miniskirt, a crop top and a couple of pom poms and you’re all set.

Hipster Taylor

Taylor Swift's '22' video had some great looks. Picture: YouTube

Why we love it: Was this a not-so-subtle dig at one of her exes? Which one? We’ll never know for sure but that just adds to the fun. Hipster Taylor can be seen having the time of her life in the video for ‘22’. She’s “happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way” and looks great at the same time.

Get the look: An oversized slogan T-shirt (feel free to make up your own slogan) and a cute bowler hat is key for this look. You’ll also need Taylor’s signature red lip and some thick glasses if you really want to finish the look off.

Reputation Taylor

Taylor's dark and moody look from her 'Reputation' era. Picture: Getty

Why we love it: When the old Taylor was laid to rest and Dark Taylor was reborn in her place it caused quite a stir. Gone was the good-girl image people had come to know and expect. But Taylor’s genius move to lean into the allegations she faced – that she was a snake and a skilled manipulator – not only served to silence her critics but also gave us one of her best fashion moments.

Get the look: This look is more about the attitude than the actual clothes. Firstly you’ve got to swap out Tay’s signature red lipstick with a darker berry shade. Opt for a colour with a cool, blue undertone so not to look too brown. Next you’re going to need some snake accessories - think necklaces, bracelets, maybe even some sparkly embellishments. There’s a bit more freedom with the rest of the outfit, just stick to dark and moody colours.

Cottagecore Taylor

Taylor Swift in her cottage core era. Picture: Republic Records

Why we love it: Living through a pandemic sure does strange things to people and for Taylor Swift it meant retreating to the UK with a new beau and secretly writing and recording two critically-acclaimed albums. It certainly puts our attempts and keeping a sourdough starter alive to shame. And maybe because no one was going out anymore it meant Taylor’s looks could be a bit more relaxed and comfortable. The cottagecore aesthetic goes perfectly with the warmth and relaxed vibes of the 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' albums.

Get the look: Warm and cosy is the mood you're going for with this look. Think chunky knits, plaid or floral dresses with hair that is relaxed rather than meticulously styled. Minimal makeup and accessories make this an easy-to-wear option with stuff you’ve probably already got in your wardrobe.

