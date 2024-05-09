Taylor Swift Adds Seven 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs To New Eras Tour Setlist

Taylor Swift New Eras Tour Setlist: Every Tortured Poets Department Song Added. Picture: Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift has added seven new songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department' to the Eras Tour setlist.

It's official – Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' has joined the Eras Tour setlist. But what songs have been added? And what songs have been cut? Here's everything that was added to the setlist during Paris night 1.

In May 2024, during her first show in Paris, France, Taylor completely switched up her long-standing Eras Tour setlist. Fans were suspecting that songs might be cut to make space for 'TTPD' but they weren't expecting a full shake up.

Now, Taylor has changed the order of the sections, 'The Tortured Poets Department' section has joined the roster and it's performed after the '1989' section – pushing the Surprise Songs to later in the show.

Here's the full list of all 'The Tortured Poets Department' songs that have been added to the Eras Tour setlist.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist: All the Tortured Poets Department songs that have been added

What Tortured Poets Department songs did Taylor add to the Eras Tour set list? Picture: Getty

What Tortured Poets Department songs are on the Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor has added seven brand new songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department', performing them live for the very first time on May 9th in Paris. Here's the full list:

'But Daddy I Love Him'

'So High School' (shortened)

'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'

'Down Bad'

'Fortnight'

'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'

'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'

The brand new setlist also includes several new outfits and an incredible new production. She dubbed the new section: 'Female Rage: The Musical'.

Taylor Swift cuts six songs from Eras Tour and adds seven songs from 'Tortured Poets'. Picture: Getty

What songs were cut from The Eras Tour?

To make room for 'The Tortured Poets Department' songs on the setlist, and to keep the running time of the show at 3 hours and 20 minutes, Taylor had to cut a handful of popular songs from other sections. Six songs have been cut so far, from the 'Lover', 'Speak Now', 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' sections.

Here's all the songs that Taylor cut from the Eras Tour:

'The Archer'

'Long Live'

'The 1'

'The Last Great American Dynasty'

'Tis The Damn Season'

'Tolerate It'

The 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' sections are also now combined into one section to make space for 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

