Exclusive

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

15 November 2023, 15:27 | Updated: 15 November 2023, 15:36

Dua Lipa reads fan mail
Dua Lipa reads fan mail. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

As she enters her 'Houdini' era, Dua Lipa joined us to answer her fans' burning questions... and there are some she wasn't so keen on answering!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After releasing her new single 'Houdini', Dua Lipa came in to open some fan mail with us. Answering your burning questions, Dua got candid - even if there were some she'd rather put in the shredded!

Her next album, which she refuses to tell us the title of, is set to come out in 2024 and Dua has described it as a "sonic departure" from her last two albums.

After teasing us by posting then archiving on her Instagram and dying her hair red, we knew we were in for a whole new Dua era, and while answering fan mail she confirmed it.

'With the new single, and album, should fans be expecting a new era of Dua Lipa?'

Dua replied: “Yes indeed, 1000%. It’s a little sonic departure from what you’ve heard from me already - so I’m very excited for all the new music that is coming out.”

We wonder what that card said!
We wonder what that card said! Picture: Capital

'What’s your fave part about being a popstar?'

Dua said she loves touring, but “while I’m on the road for a long time, I do crave [the] studio, I just miss them for different reasons at different times”.

One fan asked if we could get a clue as to what the new album was called, but adamant that she wouldn’t budge on revealing the title she popped that card straight in the shredder. “That’s not happening,” she insisted.

'What sparked the new hair?'

The 'Don't Start Now' singer said she was inspired by her new music to make the change to red hair. She said: “When I was listening to the songs from the new album I kept seeing the colour red. I just felt like red was a fun hair colour change for me and actually I’m really happy I did it, I feel very much myself in it.”

You can watch the full interview here:

Dua Lipa Answers Juicy Questions From Her Fans

In the summer Dua had a huge hit with the song 'Dance The Night' which featured in the blockbuster film Barbie. One fan asked if the success of that song had impacted her writing for the new album.

"I guess I felt the pressure for 'Dance The Night' to be special and for it to be really good," she said. Billie Eilish and Charli XCX were also on the soundtrack but Dua went that bit further as she even featured as a mermaid Barbie in the film.

Dua went on: "I didn’t feel pressure [when writing the new album], but now that I’m in 'Houdini' world, I definitely feel the pressure in a different way.”

'Was Houdini always the lead track on the album?'

“Yes, it was," she replied. "And the reason I chose to go first with 'Houdini' is because it is the first story in chronological order in a series of stories that are about to come out."

She said the stories were about "the most fun parts of 'singledom'," we wonder what the rest of Dua's single stories sound like.

Dua Lipa shreds a fan's letter
Dua Lipa shreds a fan's letter . Picture: Capital

Dua finished up by saying that her new music is “vastly different overall" to her 2020 album 'Future Nostalgia'.

Speaking on her creative process, she explained: "The more that I write, the more that I work, the more that i’m in the studio, the more confident I get in my writing, my craft and really just being vulnerable and honest."

"This is definitely my favourite album I think,” she told us. Opening the last card, she let out a gasp before dumping it in the shredder… I guess we’ll never know what that card said!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Luke and his wife Jay will be on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why Luke Worley Returns To Married At First Sight After Ban

TV & Film

Who won I'm A Celeb in 2022?

Who Won I'm A Celebrity 2022 And Where Are They Now?

TV & Film

Megan Barton Hanson had to leave Love Island Games because of a medical issue

Why Did Megan Barton Hanson Leave Love Island Games?

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian is a GQ 'Man of the Year'

How Is Kim Kardashian GQ's Man Of The Year?

Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have a strained relationship

Inside Britney And Jamie-Lynn Spears' Feud And Complicated Relationship

Gigi Hadid shares her honest thoughts about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Here's What Gigi Hadid Really Thinks About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits