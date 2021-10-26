When Will Dua Lipa Release Her Third Album?

When will Dua Lipa release another album? Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

What do we already know about Dua Lipa's next album? Here's the lowdown on the next step in the singer's discography...

Dua Lipa's sophomore album dominated the charts last year and we've all been eager for another record from the songstress ever since!

The 26-year-old musician has released two albums and one remix – her 'Moonlight Edition' – since she burst onto the mainstream in 2017.

Are Gigi Hadid And Dua Lipa Friends? Dua's Boyfriend Anwar's Famous Family Connection

Fans have a sneaking suspicion that the 'Levitating' singer is gearing up to another big project.

Here's everything we know about Dua's hotly-anticipated follow-up to 'Future Nostalgia'....

Dua Lipa is back in the recording studio. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa returns to the studio

In October, Dua shared a carousel post to her Instagram that showed her getting creative in the studio.

In the snaps, she can be seen in a vocal booth surrounded by impressive looking tech; she also poses with several producers and songwriters who she has tagged in the post.

Dua Lipa is working on new material. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Fans instantly deduced that she's working on new material – and we can only hope it's another full eleven-track album!

The pop sensation teased her followers with the caption: "hey hooo lets go!!!"

Sounds like Dua is just as ready for new music as we are...

What has been said about Dua Lipa's follow up to Future Nostalgia?

Dua Lipa is one of Warner Music Group's biggest current artists, the president of Warner Records spoke with Variety in May about the songstress' next steps in her career.

He said that the next album would be “something completely different and at scale.”

The publication was also told that Dua has long been thinking about DL3, with the Warner president stating: “She was talking about album No.3 when we barely had No.2 done!"

So maybe we'll see another record sooner rather than later?

Is Dua Lipa working on her third album? Picture: Getty

Who will feature on Dua Lipa's third album?

In Dua's Instagram post teasing new music, she tagged some industry names...

If she is, in fact, breaking ground on her third album then these collaborators could very well feature on her next big release.

The producer Koz and songwriter Sarah Hudson were seen in the studio with Miss Lipa.

When will Dua Lipa's third album come out?

She is yet to speak publicly about her next record, so no official title or date for the project is set.

There was a three year gap between her debut, Dua Lipa, and her smash hit successor, Future Nostalgia, but lets hope we don't have to wait until 2023 for DL3...

Fans online are theorising we could be treated to another album next summer, fingers crossed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital