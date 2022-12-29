Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

29 December 2022, 12:46

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth studio album
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is Zayn Malik dropping new music in 2023? Here’s what we know about his upcoming fourth album.

Zayn Malik could be releasing new music sooner than we thought!

It feels like forever since we got a new project from the former One Direction star after he dropped his last and third studio album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’ back in January 2021.

Zayn Malik Pens Powerful Open Letter Urging Rishi Sunak To Expand Free School Meals

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

There is now word that he is gearing up to release his fourth studio album (and yes, we’re all screaming too!).

Here’s what we know so far about Z4, from the release date to the tracklist and potential collaborations…

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth album
What will Zayn Malik’s fourth album be called?

As it has only just been confirmed that Zayn is dropping new music, there’s not a whole lot we know about the album as of yet.

A screenshot from Zayn’s Spotify bio has been doing the rounds online after the last sentence teased new music.

“Zayn is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album,” it read, and we are now patiently waiting for more info from the star himself.

When is Zayn Malik releasing his fourth album?

It’s almost been two years since his last album dropped, so fans are hoping for a 2023 release, but we have no confirmation just yet.

Zayn dropped his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mine’ in 2016, his second album ‘Icarus Falls’ in 2018 and his third in 2021, so roughly a two-year wait between projects seems fitting!

Fans are hoping Zayn will drop his new album in 2023
Is there a tracklist for Zayn Malik’s fourth album - will there be any features?

Details about the tracklist for Zayn’s fourth album are yet to be revealed, but he typically treats fans to a lengthy project, so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a lot of new bops!

Although there is yet to be any word on possible features on the album, some fans have speculated that the father-of-one has worked with Miley Cyrus after realising he follows a producer who worked on her upcoming album.

However, if they did collab, it’s possible it could feature on either Zayn’s or Miley’s respective albums.

Some fans have also been hoping for a Zayn x Selena Gomez collab as she is also currently working on her next project.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer has worked with some huge names in the past including Taylor Swift, Sia, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Kehlani, so we wouldn’t be surprised if some more A-list names appeared on his new tracklist.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest on Zayn’s fourth album!

