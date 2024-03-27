Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Has Inherited Her Dad’s Musical Talents

Zayn Malik opened up on life with daughter Khai. Picture: Alamy/Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik opened up about his daughter Khai in a candid new interview, revealing she already has a natural ability with music.

With One Direction singer Zayn Malik as her dad and supermodel-turned designer Gigi Hadid as her mum, Khai Malik is destined for a multitude of talents and according to the ‘What I Am’ singer she’s already developed a musical ear after understanding what her dad does for a living.

In a new interview with L’Officiel after announcing his new album ‘Room Under the Stairs’, Zayn opened up about daughter Khai, how she remembers her favourite lyrics and the memories they make at his farm in Pennsylvania, which is close by to ex Gigi’s rural home.

Zayn shared that he works from a cabin studio on his farm so that he can spend most of his time with his daughter, revealing she already has an interest in gardening, specifically his vegetable patch.

Zayn is preparing to release new music. Picture: Getty

He shared: “I’m quite an outdoorsy person—I did fall in love with the landscapes and serenity. You get a lot of time to really think about things. And when I found out that my partner at the time was pregnant, I pretty quickly made up my mind that this would be a great place to raise a child because there's so much for her to do here.

“So, we do spend a lot of time outside. We do the gardening. She likes to camp with me. We cook outside. We fish a little bit. And she’s really into it, too, so it makes it fun. Hopefully, we can create some amazing memories here.”

Asked if Khai joins him in the recording studio, Zayn said it’s often past her bedtime but that she’s now of the age where she understands that her ‘Baba’ sings.

“She doesn’t come to the studio, but she’s starting to understand that Baba sings and Baba does music,” Zayn explained.

Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“She asks everybody, whenever there’s a song on the radio, ‘Is my Baba singing?’ But in front of me, she kind of gets shy about it. Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already.

Zayn also shared how Khai already has a musical ear.

He said: “I know, it sounds ridiculous because she’s three, but her retention for language, especially when it’s formatted in a musical sense to her, has been amazing.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed daughter Khai in 2020. Picture: Getty

“She'll remember every lyric of every song that she likes. She remembers chord progressions and notes. She can do runs that have, like, three, four notes already. I look forward to seeing what she’s going to be capable of doing as she gets older.”

Zayn was promoting his upcoming fourth album ‘Room Under the Stairs’, which he said was written and recorded independently over six years.

