Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Has Inherited Her Dad’s Musical Talents

27 March 2024, 16:10

Zayn Malik opened up on life with daughter Khai
Zayn Malik opened up on life with daughter Khai. Picture: Alamy/Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik opened up about his daughter Khai in a candid new interview, revealing she already has a natural ability with music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With One Direction singer Zayn Malik as her dad and supermodel-turned designer Gigi Hadid as her mum, Khai Malik is destined for a multitude of talents and according to the ‘What I Am’ singer she’s already developed a musical ear after understanding what her dad does for a living.

In a new interview with L’Officiel after announcing his new album ‘Room Under the Stairs’, Zayn opened up about daughter Khai, how she remembers her favourite lyrics and the memories they make at his farm in Pennsylvania, which is close by to ex Gigi’s rural home.

Zayn shared that he works from a cabin studio on his farm so that he can spend most of his time with his daughter, revealing she already has an interest in gardening, specifically his vegetable patch.

Zayn is preparing to release new music
Zayn is preparing to release new music. Picture: Getty

He shared: “I’m quite an outdoorsy person—I did fall in love with the landscapes and serenity. You get a lot of time to really think about things. And when I found out that my partner at the time was pregnant, I pretty quickly made up my mind that this would be a great place to raise a child because there's so much for her to do here.

“So, we do spend a lot of time outside. We do the gardening. She likes to camp with me. We cook outside. We fish a little bit. And she’s really into it, too, so it makes it fun. Hopefully, we can create some amazing memories here.”

Asked if Khai joins him in the recording studio, Zayn said it’s often past her bedtime but that she’s now of the age where she understands that her ‘Baba’ sings.

“She doesn’t come to the studio, but she’s starting to understand that Baba sings and Baba does music,” Zayn explained.

Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“She asks everybody, whenever there’s a song on the radio, ‘Is my Baba singing?’ But in front of me, she kind of gets shy about it. Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already.

Zayn also shared how Khai already has a musical ear.

He said: “I know, it sounds ridiculous because she’s three, but her retention for language, especially when it’s formatted in a musical sense to her, has been amazing.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed daughter Khai in 2020
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed daughter Khai in 2020. Picture: Getty

“She'll remember every lyric of every song that she likes. She remembers chord progressions and notes. She can do runs that have, like, three, four notes already. I look forward to seeing what she’s going to be capable of doing as she gets older.”

Zayn was promoting his upcoming fourth album ‘Room Under the Stairs’, which he said was written and recorded independently over six years.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars

Are Love Island's Molly Smith And Tom Clare Still Together?

Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career

Perrie Edwards Officially Announces First Solo Single ‘Forget About Us’

Zayn Malik embarked on a solo career after leaving One Direction

Why Did Zayn Malik Leave One Direction?

One Direction

Maya Jama is set to sign a six-figure deal with large hair brand company

Maya Jama Scores Huge Six-Figure Deal With Molly-Mae’s Brand Partner

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS (Spilled) dropped on the 22nd of March 2024

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Spilled? Full Tracklist Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits