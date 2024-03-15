Zayn's 'What I Am' Lyrics And Meaning: The Emotional Song Explained

Zayn Malik's single 'What I Am' from his fourth album 'Room Under The Stairs' is out now. Here are its lyrics and their meaning explained.

Three years after the release of his third studio album, Zayn Malik is back with brand new music. His fourth studio album 'Room Under The Stairs' comes out May 17th but ahead of its release Zayn has dropped the single 'What I Am' which will feature on the album's tracklist.

The former One Direction star has said this album is intended to let fans know more about him as "a human being" and the vulnerability that he has poured into the song 'What I Am' definitely reflects that.

Throughout the song we hear Zayn asking questions to someone who we can only assume is a past lover. There are a few ladies It could be about since the singer has had a few public relationships; from his ex-fiancé Perrie Edwards to the mother of his daughter Khai, Gigi Hadid.

Fans are calling this song his best work yet, with them coining the term 'Zlaying' in response to his drop. So let's delve into the song's lyrics, what Zayn is trying to tell us and who it may be written about.

Zayn Malik has just released the single 'What I Am'. Picture: Getty

What is Zayn's song 'What I Am' about?

'What I Am' sounds like Zayn trying to navigate a toxic relationship that he seems to want to stay in or go back to even though he knows it may not be the right thing.

The lyrics that reflect this are: Am I crazy? Am I foolish? / Am I stupid for playin' these games with you? / If I told you I loved you / Would you say that it's f**ked up?

We know it's a toxic relationship because he constantly refers to 'games played', he sings: I've had enough of running 'round this board game.

Through the emotional song Zayn tells listeners that he has accepted himself for the way he is and wants that same acceptance from a lover, as the chorus ends with: Don't take me for what I'm sayin' / Just take me for what I am / 'Cause this is where I'm stayin' / My two feet are in the sand.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in October 2021. Picture: Getty

Who did Zayn write ' What I Am' about?

The song could have been penned about any of Zayn's exes and it seems his fans are being respectful and haven't began any kind of speculation yet. Instead the response has been focused on how the song has moved his listeners.

However, he sings: I've been readin' old sh*t and I can't make sense of it / Ain't no conspiracy that can save me, which suggests he has been going back to the press coverage surrounding the relationship he is singing about.

His most recent public ex is Gigi but it's understood that they split over a family issue, rather than relationship problems so perhaps this song isn't about her.

Zayn has said he has been working on this album for "years" and he and Gigi called it quits in 2021 so in the three years since then he may have of had another relationship which inspired the meditative lyrics of 'What I Am'.

Zayn shares teaser for new album

What are the lyrics to Zayn's song 'What I Am'?

[Verse 1]

I've been drinking absinthe

I just did the math, it ain't adding up

I've had enough of running 'round this board game

You can know your own name, I won't give it up

[Pre-Chorus]

Am I crazy? Am I foolish?

Am I stupid for playin' these games with you?

[Chorus]

If I told you I loved you

Would you say that it's fucked up?

If I told you they're flyin'

Would you say that you looked up?

Don't take me for what I'm sayin'

Just take me for what I am

'Cause this is where I'm stayin'

My two feet are in the sand

[Verse 2]

I've been readin' old shit and I can't make sense of it

Ain't no conspiracy that can save me

Livin' in the moment feels good to me till it hurts

And I need somebody

[Pre-Chorus]

Am I crazy? Am I foolish?

Am I stupid for playin' these games with you?

[Chorus]

If I told you I loved you

Would you say that it's fucked up?

If I told you they'rе flyin'

Would you say that you looked up?

Don't take me for what I'm sayin'

Just takе me for what I am

'Cause this is where I'm stayin'

My two feet are in the sand

[Bridge]

Take me as I am

I'm tired of dancin' around the point

Sharp and it is jagged

Like the shape of glass and it steals my voice

[Chorus]

If I told you I loved you (Oh)

Would you say that it's fucked up?

If I told you they're flyin'

Would you say that you looked up? (Looked up)

Don't take me for what I'm sayin' (Don't)

Just take me for what I am

'Cause this is where I'm stayin'

My two feet are in the sand

[Bridge]

Take me as I am

I'm tired of dancin' around the point

Sharp and it is jagged

Like the shape of glass and it steals my voice

[Chorus]

If I told you I loved you (Oh)

Would you say that it's fucked up?

If I told you they're flyin'

Would you say that you looked up? (Looked up)

Don't take me for what I'm sayin' (Don't)

Just take me for what I am

'Cause this is where I'm stayin'

My two feet are in the sand

