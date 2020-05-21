Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Stephanie Davis To Neelam Gill & Gigi Hadid

21 May 2020, 17:42

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is currently dating Gigi Hadid and they are expecting their first child together, but who has the One Direction star been romantically linked to in the past?

 
Since he appeared on the X Factor with his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, he has opted for a very low-key life, even splashing out on a farm with his supermodel beau.
 
 
But over the years, the ‘Flames’ star has been romantically linked to a number of women, including his two-year engagement to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards.
 
Who else has Zayn been linked to? Let’s take a look at his dating history.

Geneva Lane 

During his time on The X Factor, in 2010, Zayn ended up hooking up with fellow finalist Geneva Lane, but it looks like their short romance didn't end well.

After Zayn's famous split from Perrie, Geneva took to Twitter to slam the ‘Pillowtalk’ star, branding him a ‘heartbreaker’.

 

 

Rebecca Ferguson 

Zayn and X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson dated for four months back in 2011, despite their six-year age gap.

However, the mother-of-two and the boyband heartthrob reportedly 'mutually agreed' to split, with Rebecca branding their relationship 'life-changing', in an interview with OK!.

 

Stephanie Davis 

Shortly after he called it quits with Rebecca, Zayn briefly was linked to Hollyoaks actress and Celebrity Big Brother star Stephanie Davis.

However, they ended their brief relationship five months later, just before he started seeing the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker. The couple split on amicable terms, though they haven't really kept in touch since. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

       

Perrie Edwards 

Zayn's relationship with Perrie began in 2011, with the 1D singer popping the question two years later.

They were engaged for another two years, but the artists both grew apart and Zayn broke up with the ‘Black Magic’ songstress not long after he announced he was leaving One Direction, in 2015.

 


Carlyn Bryan

Soon after Zayn's split with Perrie, he posted this snap of a mystery blonde, later revealed as Carlyn Bryan, a PR girl from Los Angeles.

However, it was unclear whether the pair were an item or not.

who is carlyn bryan

  

Neelam Gill 

It was speculated that Zayn and Neelam were dating in 2015 after reports emerged that they had been spending time together.

He and the Burberry model first met at a recording studio London, when he was still engaged to Perrie.

They reunited a month later at the Asian Awards, where she reached out to the ‘Trampoline’ singer on Twitter afterwards, congratulating him on his award, adding ‘catch up soon!’, fuelling dating rumours.

 
 
 

        

Gigi Hadid 

Zayn started dating model Gigi in 2015 after they were spotted holding hands at Justin Bieber’s American Music Award afterparty.

In December 2015, they confirmed their romance with a super cute polaroid on Instagram, and became inseparable, before calling time on their relationship in 2018, with very civil statements about their ‘loving and fun relationship’.

After some rumours of them getting back together months after their split, it seems they rekindled their romance in January 2020, when they celebrated Zayn’s 27th birthday and were pictured hand-in-hand.

In April, it was announced that the lovebirds were expecting their first child together after Gigi’s 25th birthday celebrations dropped hints of doubling-up as a gender reveal party.

She later confirmed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show and sent fans into a meltdown full of well-wishes!

 

 

