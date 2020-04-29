Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid 'Pregnant': Due Date, Baby Sex And Other Pregnancy Details Revealed

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are apparently expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, but when is her due date?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby news is yet to be confirmed by the couple, but supermodel Gigi is said to be 20 weeks pregnant.

Fans are also claiming Gigi’s 25th birthday was a gender reveal party for her family, with eagle-eyed followers on Instagram noticing the pink and blue ribbons on her balloons.

Was ‘Pregnant’ Gigi Hadid’s Birthday A Gender Reveal Party? Fans Spot Pink And Blue Balloon Ribbons

When is ‘pregnant’ Gigi’s due date, and do the couple already know the sex of the baby? Here are the baby details so far…

What is Gigi Hadid’s due date?

Gigi Hadid is apparently 20 weeks pregnant. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

When Gigi’s pregnancy news was reported by TMZ, it was claimed she’s 20 weeks along, which is around five months.

If this is to be believed, Gigi’s due date would fall around August or September 2020.

Gigi is currently in isolation with her boyfriend Zayn on a farm in Pennsylvania, no doubt the perfect set-up for the model to relax and prepare for their little one’s arrival.

The sex of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby

Gigi Hadid holding the balloon with blue strings has fans convinced she's pregnant with a baby boy. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

When Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday surrounded by her family, fans noticed a lot of blue and pink details on each of the decorations and presents.

From sister Bella Hadid’s Instagram stories it looked like the relatives might have been asked to guess the sex of their baby.

However, Gigi and Zayn may have confirmed they’re expecting a baby boy after she posted a photo of Zayn hugging her as she clutched onto a balloon with a blue ribbon.

The photo came after Bella also shared snaps of the gift bags at Gigi's party, showing one blue Baby Shark gift bag and lots of pink bags containing pink tissue paper.

She also covered one bag with a sunflower emoji, which was later revealed by a fan on Twitter to hold the message, "hello little one."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!