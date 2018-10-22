Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Look More Loved Up Than Ever In New Instagram Post

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid look more loved up than ever. Picture: Instagram

The couple got back together in June after briefly splitting up.

It looks like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is stronger than ever after the couple posted a photo looking super loved up, with Gigi excited to get home to her beau.

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards To Stephanie Davis & More

Gigi posted a picture of the couple cuddling up, captioned, “Flyin home to my happy place”, leaving fans in no doubt as to how happy the couple have been after getting back together in June of this year.

The couple have been official since November 2015 – here is what’s happened during their relationship so far:

November 2015

Zayn and Gigi were first spotted together just three months after he called off his engagement to Perrie Edwards. The couple were outed after they were photographed holding hands.

January 2016

Although the couple are yet to admit they are dating, with Zayn claiming they are “good friends, yeah”, Gigi appears in his very steamy music video for ‘PILLOWTALK’ and the couple engage in some serious Twitter flirting:

@zaynmalik nah musta missed it 😏😜



Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me 😻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 29, 2016

February 2016

Zayn finally confirms what we all knew and admits to Zach Sang & The Gang that he is dating Gigi.

April 2016

Zayn and Gigi do a breathtaking photoshoot for Vogue in Naples.

May 2016

The couple attend the Met Gala together but rumours soon surface that the couple might have split.

June 2016

Gigi shuts down the breakup rumours in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, where she mentions her perfect night in involves hanging out with her boyfriend.

September 2017

Gigi and her mum spend Eid with Zayn and his family, making the next step in their relationship by getting the families to hang out together.

October 2017

Couples’ Halloween costumes, need we say more?!

March 2018

The couple announce their split on social media with heartfelt statements, and Zayn then unfollows both Gigi and her mum.

April 2018

Just a couple of weeks after their split, the couple were caught kissing in New York by TMZ, looking like the relationship was back on again.

June 2018

The couple go back to being Insta-official after posting a cuddled up photo on Instagram stories, and Gigi is also spotted wearing Zayn’s t-shirt.

August 2018

Gigi is spotted wearing a necklace with Zayn’s name on it as the couple step out together and Gigi once again joins Zayn’s family to celebrate Eid.

October 2018

The couple post this adorable cuddly pic and make sure fans know they are more loved up than ever.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Zayn News!