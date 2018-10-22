Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Look More Loved Up Than Ever In New Instagram Post
22 October 2018, 10:53 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 11:51
The couple got back together in June after briefly splitting up.
It looks like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is stronger than ever after the couple posted a photo looking super loved up, with Gigi excited to get home to her beau.
Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards To Stephanie Davis & More
Gigi posted a picture of the couple cuddling up, captioned, “Flyin home to my happy place”, leaving fans in no doubt as to how happy the couple have been after getting back together in June of this year.
The couple have been official since November 2015 – here is what’s happened during their relationship so far:
November 2015
Zayn and Gigi were first spotted together just three months after he called off his engagement to Perrie Edwards. The couple were outed after they were photographed holding hands.
January 2016
Although the couple are yet to admit they are dating, with Zayn claiming they are “good friends, yeah”, Gigi appears in his very steamy music video for ‘PILLOWTALK’ and the couple engage in some serious Twitter flirting:
@zaynmalik nah musta missed it 😏😜— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 29, 2016
Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me 😻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
February 2016
Zayn finally confirms what we all knew and admits to Zach Sang & The Gang that he is dating Gigi.
April 2016
Zayn and Gigi do a breathtaking photoshoot for Vogue in Naples.
May 2016
The couple attend the Met Gala together but rumours soon surface that the couple might have split.
June 2016
Gigi shuts down the breakup rumours in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, where she mentions her perfect night in involves hanging out with her boyfriend.
September 2017
Gigi and her mum spend Eid with Zayn and his family, making the next step in their relationship by getting the families to hang out together.
October 2017
Couples’ Halloween costumes, need we say more?!
March 2018
The couple announce their split on social media with heartfelt statements, and Zayn then unfollows both Gigi and her mum.
March 13, 2018
March 13, 2018
April 2018
Just a couple of weeks after their split, the couple were caught kissing in New York by TMZ, looking like the relationship was back on again.
June 2018
The couple go back to being Insta-official after posting a cuddled up photo on Instagram stories, and Gigi is also spotted wearing Zayn’s t-shirt.
August 2018
Gigi is spotted wearing a necklace with Zayn’s name on it as the couple step out together and Gigi once again joins Zayn’s family to celebrate Eid.
October 2018
The couple post this adorable cuddly pic and make sure fans know they are more loved up than ever.