Gigi Hadid Gives Detailed Tour Of Baby Girl’s Cosy Nursery

Gigi Hadid showed fans inside her baby girl's nursery. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid showed fans around her baby girl’s nursery in pictures taken before she gave birth to her daughter with Zayn Malik.

As a supermodel and one of the biggest artists on the planet, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik naturally have a super stylish home with a bedroom for their baby girl most of us would dream of.

Gigi took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to show fans around her baby’s nursery, revealing the beautifully decorated room complete with cosy orange walls, a rocking chair and bookshelves resembling a mini library.

The new mum began the tour with a throwback snap of herself the night before she went into labour, displaying her full baby bump in a sleek black outfit.

Gigi Hadid shared a selfie from the night before she went into labour. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She then showed off the array of baby bits, posting a photo of the sofa adorned with tassled and patterned pillows, rows of cuddly toys, and colourful prints on the wall.

In the picture of the shelves filled with baby books, Gigi wrote: “So many friends sent their favourite books.”

Gigi Hadid's baby girl has a cosy nursery. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Baby Zigi has a room filled with cuddly toys and books. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi also showed off the chest of drawers with stacks of books and the baby’s gorgeous crib alongside it, complete with white curtains strung above.

The tot, whose name we’re yet to find out, can’t be seen in the crib but an adorable pink baby grow was hung over the side.

Gigi and Zayn's baby has a wall of shelves full of books. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid's baby daughter has a super cosy nursery. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

A tiny pair of flower-shaped sunglasses can also be seen amongst the little one’s belongings.

On the walls, Gigi decorated cut-outs of four white birds around a large mirror for her tot to stare at while she’s on her changing table.

Gigi has been sharing more pics of her daughter in recent weeks, but the couple are making sure to keep her face well out of view.

