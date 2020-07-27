Gigi Hadid Gives Picture Tour Of Her House With Zayn Malik In New York

Gigi Hadid showed off her New York apartment. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Pregnant Gigi Hadid has given fans a glimpse inside her ‘dream’ home, her house in New York.

Gigi Hadid – who is pregnant with her first child – showed fans inside her New York City apartment where she and boyfriend Zayn Malik have moved back to, after spending lockdown on her family’s ranch in Pennsylvania.

The 25-year-old model said she spent all of last year designing the makeover for her home, what she branded her ‘passion project’, and said it finally came together before they moved out of the city amid the pandemic.

In a series of pictures uploaded to Instagram Gigi showed off her colourful home, where vibrant prints and multi-coloured furniture light up the apartment.

Gigi Hadid's colourful home is stylishly decorated. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the living area Gigi has an L-shaped, orange and navy sofa adorned with cushions of clashing prints and patterns.

In the centre a huge coffee table holds candles, a dream catcher, and a stack of vintage magazines.

Known for her love of cooking, Gigi’s kitchen holds a massive island with a yellow countertop and wooden bowl of snooker balls taking centre stage.

Gigi Hadid's kitchen cupboards are decorated with pasta-filled panels. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid's apartment has its own beauty studio. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She also gave a closer look at the cabinets beneath the island, with each cupboard holding a glass panel of different types of pasta, from greens and yellows to blues and purples.

Even more types of pasta can be seen in the jars behind the island too.

In the entrance hall, a bright red sign reads: “All ages, all colours, all sizes, all cultures, all genders, all beliefs, all religions, all types, all people.”

And in one bathroom, vibrant covers of The New Yorker fill one wall while a large square mirrors fills the other.

The main bathroom houses a wet room complete with a massive bath and marble flooring beyond a big glass door.

The model also has a beauty room, with a yellow makeup chair positioned before a Hollywood mirror – aka every girl's dream.

Gigi and Zayn's home revamp comes as the due date of their first baby inches closer.

