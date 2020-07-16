Gigi Hadid Baby Bump: Pregnant Model Displays Blossoming Figure For The First Time

16 July 2020, 09:42 | Updated: 16 July 2020, 10:02

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump for the first time
Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump for the first time. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Pregnant Gigi Hadid showed fans her baby bump on Instagram live, for the first time since announcing she’s expecting.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together this summer, and the pregnant model has finally given her millions of followers a glimpse at her baby bump.

The mum-to-be often hops onto Instagram Live to chat with her fans, and the last time she did so, fans questioned why they couldn’t see her baby bump.

So when she took to the platform on Wednesday afternoon, Gigi lifted her top and said: “There’s my belly, y’all!”

Gigi Hadid showed fans her baby bump for the first time
Gigi Hadid showed fans her baby bump for the first time. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Reading one fan’s comment, Gigi said: “Everyone’s like, ‘oh you didn’t look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last live.’ That’s because this way I’m going to look how I normally look.”

Turning to the side to display her blossoming figure, the 25-year-old said: “It’s there, it’s just that from the front it’s different.”

Gigi also said she loved the green checkered loungewear set she was wearing from label Holiday because “they let my belly air out, because it’s so hot.”

Revealing why she’s keeping a low profile, she added: “I love you all and I love your positive messages, I’m just taking my time in sharing my pregnancy and you guys will see it when you see it.”

Gigi Hadid said she's documenting her pregnancy journey with pictures
Gigi Hadid said she's documenting her pregnancy journey with pictures. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid said she's been wearing pyjamas to 'let her belly air'
Gigi Hadid said she's been wearing pyjamas to 'let her belly air'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi was unveiling her Gigi Journal Part II with V magazine, a coffee table style book, which documents artists she chose via submissions throughout lockdown and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She also said she hasn’t been revealing her bump publicly because she wants the focus to be on the pandemic and the ongoing BLM movement.

However, she has been taking pictures of her pregnancy journey and sending them to her friends.

“Right now I just want to experience it and I write in my journal a lot and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day and look cute and post something,” she added.

Gigi and Zayn are living on their family’s Pennsylvania farm since re-locating there before lockdown.

The couple are expected to welcome their little one, thought to be a baby girl, in September.

