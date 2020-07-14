Are Gigi Hadid And Dua Lipa Friends? Their Relation Explained

Dua Lipa is dating Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar. Picture: Getty/PA

Gigi Hadid is currently pregnant with her and Zayn Malik’s baby and isolating on the same farm as Dua Lipa - but how did Gigi and Dua become friends?

Gigi Hadid is currently with her bae Zayn Malik on a farm in Pennsylvania, while they await the birth of their first child together.

Dua Lipa recently joined the Hadid family on the farm, where she had initially planned on spending lockdown before the borders in the US got closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Reunite With Zayn & Gigi At Hadid Family Farm- Will They Finally Collab?

But how are Gigi and Dua friends? Here’s what you need to know…

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid recently celebrated their first anniversary. Picture: Instagram

Are Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa friends?

Gigi and Dua could potentially be related one day as they are unofficial in-laws!

Dua has been dating Gigi’s younger brother Anwar Hadid for a year now and they’re even living together, so it’s safe to say the pair are closer than ever.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer was spotted hanging out with her boyfriend’s sisters Gigi and Bella, as well as Zayn, in New York, earlier this year - ultimate squad goals!

Dua Lipa has previously been spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

Now that they’re on the same farm as each other, awaiting the birth potentially the cutest baby ever, Dua and Gigi have definitely spent a lot of time together over the past year!

The Hadid family, in general, are usually very low-key, with Gigi and Zayn, and Dua and Anwar keeping their romance as private as possible.

So, we don’t see a great deal of the big family hanging out, but when we do, they always look super close!

