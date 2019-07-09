Who Is Anwar Hadid? Gigi & Bella Hadid's Model Brother Who Is Dating Dua Lipa

Anwar Hadid is the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty Images

The younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid is a model in his own right and is now dating 'One Kiss' singer Dua Lipa, so how old is he, who has he dated in the past and who has he modelled for?

Dua Lipa just proved to everyone that she's moved on from her model/chef ex Isaac Carew by cozying up to Anwar Hadid at British Summertime Festival, so who exactly is the LA cool kid with an extremely famous family, here's everything you need to know about Bella and Gigi Hadid's little bro.

Who is Anwar Hadid?

A member of Beverly Hills royalty and siblings to two of the biggest supermodels in the world, Anwar is fully initiated into the cool kids of LA club, BFFs with Kendall Jenner and the Kardashian crew.

He's signed to IMG models and modelled for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world from Hugo Boss to Valentino and even shot for Vogue.

He's joined his sisters on the catwalk before, and his mum is none other than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former supermodel, Yolanda Hadid.

How old is Anwar?

The youngest of the famous siblings, Anwar is only 20-years-old but has achieved pretty much more than any of us will in our lives. Sorry.

Who is Anwar Hadid currently dating?

Anwar Hadid is dating 'One Kiss' singer Dua Lipa. Picture: Getty Images

Anwar and Dua Lipa had been rumoured to be dating when she was spotted at his birthday party in Malibu, but then surprised everyone by showing up to BST in London's Hyde Park looking every bit the couple.

Dua Lipa split from her model/chef boyfriend Isaac Carew back in June just 18 months after they got back together, unfollowing him before going public with Anwar a month later.

The two are said to have bonded over their joint love of music, with TMZ reporting the 'Electricity' taking a look over Anwar's album 'Bleach'- and it looks like they must have hit it off immediately!

Who has Anwar dated in the past?

Anwar hit the headlines a few months back after someone took a sneaky pic of him and Kendall Jenner locking lips at a party, at the same time Jenner was rumoured to be in a relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons.

He also dated Transformers: Age of Extinction actress Nicola Peltz for over a year, but that Kendall kiss seemed to spell the end of that romance. Awkward.

What is Anwar's Instagram handle?

If you haven't yet followed Anwar, you're officially late to the party as he's already amassed over 2.5 million followers and it's only going to be growing now he's dating Dua, who has a whopping 30 mil.

You can follow him at @anwarhadid and keep up as his modelling career sky rockets... there really is something in the Hadid DNA for modelling!

