Dua Lipa & Anwar Reunite With Zayn & Gigi At Hadid Family Farm- Will They Finally Collab?

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid reunite with Zayn and Gigi on farm. Picture: Instagram @dualipa

Dua Lipa and Zayn are the unofficial in-laws we didn't know we needed, and now they're living together at the Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania, is it finally time they'll collaborate?!

Zayn has been on Gigi Hadid's mother's farm in Pennsylvania since the beginning of lockdown, and now, Dua Lipa has joined the star-studded household with her boyfriend and Gigi's younger brother, Anwar.

Is Dua Lipa Related To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik?

After a quick stop off in St. Lucia on their way from London, the couple eventually touched down in North America, where they'd originally planned on spending lockdown before the borders got shut due to the pandemic.

Finally, they have made it back to the land of miniature ponies, goats and supermodels.

Gigi and Zayn, who are expecting a baby girl together in September, have been there for months already, with Zayn rumoured to also own a farm nearby, and now, there's two more stars in the house.

Oh to be a fly on the wall, because we really do wonder what they'll all be getting up to?

zayn & dua collab please 😬✌🏻 — ‏ً (@fineskies) July 8, 2020

dua and zayn have been together for so long with the hadids. i can smell a collab on the way. pic.twitter.com/gCYi8DiFRB — remi (@luziferfalls) July 7, 2020

the hadids locking dua and zayn in the studio forcing them to collab pic.twitter.com/aIrtAJUtn7 — ً (@duasgay) June 8, 2020

Dua and Zayn were first spotted together, via their respective partners, on Valentine's Day in New York where the gang enjoyed a dinner together, but other than that, have managed to stay relatively low-key and haven't been seen much since- they have the pandemic to thank for that.

In fact, Zayn hasn't been seen in such a long time that when he wandered in the background of an Instagram live Gigi was doing, strolling behind her with a horse, (when on the farm), fans completely lost it.

But, as Gigi and Bella, and no doubt Anwar now too, spend their days helping fashion publications in high fashion lockdown editorial, that leaves two very big pop stars with not a lot to do, so like, are they going to collab?!

