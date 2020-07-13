Dua Lipa & Anwar Reunite With Zayn & Gigi At Hadid Family Farm- Will They Finally Collab?

13 July 2020, 17:01

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid reunite with Zayn and Gigi on farm
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid reunite with Zayn and Gigi on farm. Picture: Instagram @dualipa

Dua Lipa and Zayn are the unofficial in-laws we didn't know we needed, and now they're living together at the Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania, is it finally time they'll collaborate?!

Zayn has been on Gigi Hadid's mother's farm in Pennsylvania since the beginning of lockdown, and now, Dua Lipa has joined the star-studded household with her boyfriend and Gigi's younger brother, Anwar.

Is Dua Lipa Related To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik?

After a quick stop off in St. Lucia on their way from London, the couple eventually touched down in North America, where they'd originally planned on spending lockdown before the borders got shut due to the pandemic.

Finally, they have made it back to the land of miniature ponies, goats and supermodels.

Gigi and Zayn, who are expecting a baby girl together in September, have been there for months already, with Zayn rumoured to also own a farm nearby, and now, there's two more stars in the house.

Oh to be a fly on the wall, because we really do wonder what they'll all be getting up to?

Dua and Zayn were first spotted together, via their respective partners, on Valentine's Day in New York where the gang enjoyed a dinner together, but other than that, have managed to stay relatively low-key and haven't been seen much since- they have the pandemic to thank for that.

In fact, Zayn hasn't been seen in such a long time that when he wandered in the background of an Instagram live Gigi was doing, strolling behind her with a horse, (when on the farm), fans completely lost it.

But, as Gigi and Bella, and no doubt Anwar now too, spend their days helping fashion publications in high fashion lockdown editorial, that leaves two very big pop stars with not a lot to do, so like, are they going to collab?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Dua Lipa News

More News

See more More News

Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip with her son

Body Found In Search For Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera In Lake Piru

Candles and cushions are available with Harry Styles on them

Celebrity Prayer Candles Are Now A Thing & You Can Buy A Harry Styles One

Jade Thirwall shared the letter on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Calls On Government To Ban ‘Conversion Therapy’ In UK

Demi Lovato has a huge net worth.

Demi Lovato Net Worth: ‘Anyone’ Singer's Fortune Revealed

Harry Styles' fans are convinced he's releasing a documentary for 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles Fine Line Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Harry Styles's song Kiwi has always had fans wondering who it is about

Harry Styles Kiwi Meaning: Fans Speculate About Who The Song Is About

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement