Zayn Malik Makes Rare Appearance In Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Live As Fans Seemingly Spot Him In The Background With A Horse

Zayn Malik's fans have speculated if he was walking a horse in Gigi Hadid's 'Get Ready' video. Picture: PA/Instagram

Zayn Malik’s fans think they have worked out what the One Direction star has been up to in quarantine as they claim to notice him with a horse during Gigi Hadid’s Instagram live.

Zayn Malik fans think they have finally sussed out where the former One Direction star has been hiding after seemingly spotting him in the background of his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s Instagram live.

The 28-year-old ‘Flames’ singer has been laying low for a while and has been quarantining with his model beau on a farm he bought in Pennsylvania.

However, it’s no surprise that Zayn’s eagle-eyed fans think they have noticed him in the video, as Gigi talked to Erin Parsons in the Instagram live, for a ‘Get Ready’ instalment with makeup brand Maybelline.

As the 25-year-old discusses skincare with the makeup artist, a man can be spotted walking along with a horse in the back garden, through Gigi’s window, with fans heavily believing it’s the 1D singer.

Gigi Hadid has been living with Zayn Malik in lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Zayn's fans responded after thinking they spotted him in Gigi Hadid's Instagram live. Picture: Twitter

Directioners were sent into a meltdown over the clip, which went viral on Twitter after it was shared with the caption: “Zayn with a horse at the back of Gigi’s live is SENDING ME."

People were quick to reply with some seriously hilarious memes, with one tweeting: “This is the only Zayn content we will get the rest of 2020.”

Another penned: “THE MOST WE’VE SEEN HIM IN AGES IM DEAD I LOVE HIM SO MUCH.”

“When your man doesn’t show himself so you have to find him through the peepholes,” wrote a third.

me pretending to be a horse so zayn notices me pic.twitter.com/xn2v2Mb7yl — marion | zayn stan (nsfr) (@zustinline) May 22, 2020

Some people questioned whether or not it was actually Zayn. Picture: Twitter

Another fan even added a video of someone running on all-fours, with the caption: “Me pretending to be a horse so Zayn notices me.”

Despite all the responses, some people had noticed that the man in the background was blonde, leaving them to question if the ‘Pillowtalk’ star has dyed his hair again, or if it’s really not even Zayn at all.

One wrote: “R u sure this is Zayn bc that man is blonde [laughing emoji] [sic].”

Another chimed in, saying: “Do you really all think that any guy on the planet is Zayn? [laughing emoji].”

We don’t really know what to believe but the idea of Zayn walking his horses on a farm gives us the wholesome content we all need today!

