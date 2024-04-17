Exclusive

Zayn Malik Shares How Daughter Khai Gets Involved On The Farm

Zayn speaks to Capital ahead of his album release. Picture: Capital/Instagram @gigihadid

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking to us ahead of his upcoming album 'Room Under The Stairs', Zayn revealed something super cute about his and Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai.

Announcing that he is, in fact, now a "cowboy" Zayn told Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on the All New Capital Breakfast Show that his daughter Khai has a very special role on his farm in Philadelphia.

Still with his very distinct Bradford accent he announced that he has a farm in "Philly" that he has lived on for five or six years. On the farm the former One Direction bandmate currently has chickens, turtles, dogs and cats with the hopes of getting horses in the future.

Chris asked: "Do you name every animal?"

"I do yeah, I think that shows a good owner. You have to be somewhat connected to your animals," Zayn insisted. "My daughter helps me with the naming now too, so that's fun," he said of his three-year-old daughter who he co-parents with model Gigi Hadid.

Gigi and Zayn have chosen to not reveal their daughter's face online. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn revealed that he had three three turtles named after the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles "Raph, Mikey and Donatello". He said, very matter-of-fact, that one of them recently passed away: "It's kind of sad, but it happens you know. That's life."

Proving his love for animals the 'What I Am' singer is actually an ambassador for the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Essex - even from across the pond he is helping out the furry friends of the UK.

"I'm a big animal advocate, you know. I love animals," he admitted.

ZAYN on working on his farm with his daughter, what he misses about the UK, and his karoake song!

At just three years old Khai must adore growing up around all those animals! For those of us who begged our parents for a dog growing up, Zayn is healing our inner child.

He's also healing us with new music coming out May 17th, his fourth album 'Room Under The Stairs' is all about connecting his listeners to his 'emotions, fears and ambitions'.

With his new music sounding very different to what he already has out, Zayn told us he hopes it will attract new fans to his work.

