WATCH: Gigi Hadid Confirms She's Pregnant With Zayn Malik's Baby

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy and spoke about the cravings she's already experiencing.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid made headlines all across the world, after the pair were rumoured to be having the third One Direction baby.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the supermodel confirmed the speculation that she was expecting her first child.

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone's well-wishes," said Gigi Hadid.

This comes after Gigi's mother, Yolanda, seemingly told the news of her daughter's pregnancy to a Dutch entertainment show, RTL Boulevard.

"I'm excited to become oma in September. Especially after I lost my mum so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," said Yolanda.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

After thanking all of her fans for wishing her and her family well, Gigi said that being pregnant during quarantine was a "nice silver-lining", as she gets to experience it all with Zayn.

She also spoke about her recent 25th birthday, and how the hormones made her so emotional, especially when she was presented with a surprise birthday cake from the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro.

The supermodel and 'Like I Would' singer have been isolating together on a farm in Pennsylvania during the pandemic, where Gigi celebrated her birthday, as she posted a rare snap of her and Zayn to her Instagram.