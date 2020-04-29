QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zayn Malik?
29 April 2020, 07:41
If you've been part of the Zquad since his The X Factor audition, then prove your knowledge with our trivia quiz...
Ever since he first stepped on that The X Factor stage, there's been a place in our hearts for Zayn Malik.
After the news broke that the 'PILLOWTALK' singer was going to be a father, we took it upon ourselves to reminisce all about ZAYN, with this trivia quiz.
> Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Birthday Snap With Zayn Malik
If you think you're the top of the Zquad, then prove it, by scoring a perfect 100%, and prove 'It's You'.