Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her & Zayn Malik's First Child

28 April 2020, 22:36 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 22:54

Zayn and Gigi reportedly expecting first child together. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together as TMZ reports the supermodel is 20 weeks pregnant days after celebrating her 25th birthday.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik as news breaks just days after she celebrates her 25th birthday with the former One Directioner, according to TMZ.

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare 25th Birthday Snap With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

TMZ reports the couple do not yet know the sex of the baby, and 'both families are very excited' for them, although neither side have spoken to confirm or deny the rumours as of yet.

The supermodel and 'Like I Would' singer have been isolating together on a farm in Pennsylvania during the pandemic, where Gigi celebrated her birthday with sister, Bella, mum Yolanda and a small group of friends, posting a rare snap of her and Zayn to her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi wrote an emotional post about how grateful she is for her loved ones on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

She said: "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future."

"I will never forget my 25th birthday."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on/off relationship since 2015
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on/off relationship since 2015. Picture: Getty

The on/off couple who have been in a relationship since 2015, reconciled in late 2019, spending Christmas together before being spotted out on Valentine's Day in New York together.

If there was any doubt they'd reunited, it was eradicated when Gigi leapt to Zayn's defence after YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul harassed the singer outside his hotel room in Las Vegas following the Tyson Fury fight.

