One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas in memory of Liam Payne

13 November 2024, 15:18

One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas
One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

In memory of Liam Payne, cinemas have announced One Direction's 2013 documentary This Is Us will be returning for special screenings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction released their iconic documentary One Direction: This Is Us back in 2013, at the height of their fame, making $68.5 million in the box office.

The film follows the remarkable story of bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan who formed on X Factor in 2010 and rocketed to worldwide success instantly.

In 2024, eleven years after the documentary was released and eight years after the band went on hiatus, Liam tragically passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina aged 31. The news moved the world, with his bandmates releasing a heartbreaking statement about losing their "brother".

Now, to honour the late musician, cinemas around the world have announced that This Is Us will return to cinemas for special screenings.

Vue Cinemas looks to be the first UK cinema to announce the documentary is coming to their venues this weekend, (16th November).

They announced the news saying: "By popular demand, and in tribute to the late Liam Payne, One Direction: This Is Us returns to Vue this Saturday."

There have been calls from fans for other major UK theatres to play the film but so far the only other showings look to be in other countries in Europe.

One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their 'brother'
One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their 'brother'. Picture: Getty

Cinemas in Italy and Germany have also announced screenings of the film in Liam's memory.

Read more Liam Payne news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

TV & Film

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

TV & Film

Exclusive
Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film on Capital

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits