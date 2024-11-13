One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas in memory of Liam Payne

One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

In memory of Liam Payne, cinemas have announced One Direction's 2013 documentary This Is Us will be returning for special screenings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One Direction released their iconic documentary One Direction: This Is Us back in 2013, at the height of their fame, making $68.5 million in the box office.

The film follows the remarkable story of bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan who formed on X Factor in 2010 and rocketed to worldwide success instantly.

In 2024, eleven years after the documentary was released and eight years after the band went on hiatus, Liam tragically passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina aged 31. The news moved the world, with his bandmates releasing a heartbreaking statement about losing their "brother".

Now, to honour the late musician, cinemas around the world have announced that This Is Us will return to cinemas for special screenings.

By popular demand, and in tribute to the late Liam Payne, One Direction: This Is Us returns to Vue this Saturday ❤️ — Vue (@vuecinemas) November 12, 2024

Vue Cinemas looks to be the first UK cinema to announce the documentary is coming to their venues this weekend, (16th November).

They announced the news saying: "By popular demand, and in tribute to the late Liam Payne, One Direction: This Is Us returns to Vue this Saturday."

There have been calls from fans for other major UK theatres to play the film but so far the only other showings look to be in other countries in Europe.

One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their 'brother'. Picture: Getty

Cinemas in Italy and Germany have also announced screenings of the film in Liam's memory.

Read more Liam Payne news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.