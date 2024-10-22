Liam Payne fans resurface touching comments he made about son Bear and fatherhood

Liam Payne's sweet shout outs to son Bear are being resurfaced by fans. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Following Liam Payne's passing, his fans are resurfacing the last times he spoke about his son Bear.

On Wednesday 16th October former One Direction star and singer-songwriter Liam Payne tragically died in Buenos Aires, Argentina at just 31 years old.

The singer was the father of 7-year-old Bear, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Cheryl in 2017. His former bandmate Louis Tomlinson wrote in his moving tribute to Liam: "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

In Cheryl's statement following Liam's death she reminded people: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son."

Since his passing, fans have resurfaced some of the beautiful things Liam said about his son Bear.

Cheryl shared this picture of Liam and Bear. Picture: Instagram

In one of Liam's most recent Instagram posts, he shared a picture of Bear looking up at a billboard of him above Vue cinema in London's Leicester Square.

He captioned it: "I want to be on a billboard one day daddy."

Fans have also found a video of him talking on Snapchat where he called Bear a "mini" him. He said: "I am going to speak to my son in a little bit, which I'm really excited about.

"Bless him, he's getting so big now, big boy and he looks like a mini me."

When Bear was only nine months old, Liam told Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood had changed his life "in every single way".

He said: "It's the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing you think about at night."

Not long after Bear turned 5 years old Liam spoke about how Bear views him as a "superhero." He told People: "I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time.

"I make sure that I'm not on my phone or d---ing around somewhere else. I like to give him those moments and it's important. He needs that in his life. He needs his dad in his life. I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way.”

liam payne taking about FATHERHOOD



he really loved his son BEAR always was there for him though was not with cheryl cole anymore !

its so heartbreaking that Bear will grow without his father ! departed too young 🕊️

#JusticeForLiam #LiamsLaw #LiamChooseLove #Liam_Payne pic.twitter.com/SSgA8DHLD2 — jaime (@kingslayer945) October 21, 2024

Different podcast clips of Liam talking about his son and fatherhood have also been pulled up. On YouTuber Logan Paul's podcast 'Impaulsive' in 2022, Liam explained how Bear likes to get involved in Cheryl's rehearsals and perform for them.

He added: "I know what ever he does he's going to do tenfold more than anything I've ever done in my life, what more could you ask for?

"And I would never stop him."

