17 October 2024, 11:02 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 14:12

One Direction family members pay tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, family members of his ex-bandmates have come forward with tributes.

As well as celebrities like Charlie Puth, Liam Gallagher and Dermot O'Leary, One Direction family members have come forward to pay their respects to former band member Liam Payne, who tragically died on Wednesday.

In 2010, One Direction was formed on The X Factor, consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, who were all in their teens.

After reaching mega stardom and becoming one of the world's most renowned boy bands, 1D took an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and the boys embarked on solo careers.

Liam, who started his solo career with 'Strip That Down' in 2016, was sadly found outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tributes have since been pouring in.

One Direction's family members remember Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Harry's mum Anne Twist was one of the first 1D family members to post following the tragic news. She shared a heartbroken emoji on her Instagram with a moving three word caption: "Just a boy..."

Niall's older brother Greg shared a post to his Instagram too, his caption reads: "To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement a weird feeling this morning and all night, you were a top young boy to a man, a son, a brother you are only one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in Niall's life as a brother you will be forever missed Liam words can’t describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys.

"My heart goes out to your family parents and sisters and your son Bear and your 1D brothers 10th October we met and we started out that evening as 5 families into one big one 1D family thank you for all the laughs bro watch down on the all your family and mind them lots of love kiddo x x x 1D 4 LIFE x x x"

All three of Zayn's sisters have left heartfelt messages on social media following the news.

Waliyha has shared a stream of memories of her brother and Liam on her Instagram story. Her first picture read: "Literally heartbroken RIP I have no words."

Doniya shared a tribute and said: "Heartbroken RIP"

Safaa also shared pictures of Liam and Zayn, adding: "Literally heartbreaking."

At the time of writing, none of the former One Direction members have commented on the news themselves. Fans are urging others to let them speak in their own time.

The X Factor have now released a statement honouring Liam too, they wrote: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

