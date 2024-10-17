Liam Payne's family break silence with heartbreaking statement

Liam Payne's 'heartbroken' release statement following his death. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Liam Payne's family ask for privacy at this devastating time.

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne was reported dead on Wednesday following a tragic incident in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam was only 31 years old and had spent nearly fifteen years in the spotlight after first appearing on The X Factor in 2008 at just 14 years old.

He found huge success after he was put into One Direction, alongside his fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, in 2010 on The X Factor.

Following heartfelt tributes from celebrities, friends, fans and One Direction's family members, Liam's immediate family have released a statement.

Liam Payne's death has broken hearts all over the world. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne's family statement in full:

Liam's family said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman:

We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time. - Liam Payne's family (via PA Media)

The 'Teardrops' singer, who was raised by mother Karen and father Geoff, has two older sisters Nicola and Ruth. He also has a son, Bear Payne who is seven years old.

While his One Direction bandmates haven't spoken out yet, some of their family members have.

One Direction's family members remember Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Niall's older brother Greg shared a post to his Instagram, the caption reads: "To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement a weird feeling this morning and all night, you were a top young boy to a man, a son, a brother you are only one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in Niall's life as a brother.

"You will be forever missed Liam words can’t describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys.

"My heart goes out to your family parents and sisters and your son Bear and your 1D brothers 10th October we met and we started out that evening as 5 families into one big one 1D family thank you for all the laughs bro watch down on the all your family and mind them lots of love kiddo x x x 1D 4 LIFE x x x"

