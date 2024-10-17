Harry Styles' mum Anne remembers Liam Payne in moving three word tribute

17 October 2024, 07:52 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 13:21

Harry's mum pays tribute to Liam
Harry's mum pays tribute to Liam. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The mum of Liam Payne's ex-bandmate Harry Styles responded to Liam's shock death with a moving three word tribute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the devastating news that former One Direction star Liam Payne died on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist shared a moving tribute to Liam that contained just three words.

Harry Styles first met the singer from Wolverhampton in 2010 when they both auditioned for The X Factor. This is where their band One Direction formed alongside their bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

One Direction soon soared to mega stardom and became one of the biggest and most beloved boybands in history. After the bands indefinite hiatus in 2016 both Harry and Liam embarked on their solo careers.

Harry Styles was in One Direction with Liam Payne
Harry Styles was in One Direction with Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

While none of the band members have spoke out about the news just yet, Anne Twist posted to her Instagram a picture of a broken heart emoji.

Under the post she wrote: "Just a boy..."

Liam died just one year older than Anne's son Harry, at only 31 years old. He reportedly died outside of a hotel after falling from a balcony.

Anne Twist wrote: "Just a boy..."
Anne Twist wrote: "Just a boy...". Picture: Instagram

Anne's post comes after a string of celebs and friends of Liam shared their tributes.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who co-wrote Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor' shared a picture of him and the star, adding to his Instagram story: "I am in shock. Liam was always so kind to me.

"He was one of the first major artists I got to work for. I can not believe he's gone..."

Clearly heartbroken by the news he added a video of them to together and said: "I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

Liam Payne's death has broken hearts all over the world.
Liam Payne's death has broken hearts all over the world. Picture: Getty

