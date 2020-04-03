Meet Hary Styles’ Mum, Anne Twist: Age, Children And Instagram

3 April 2020, 15:02

Harry's mum is so proud of her One Direction star boy!
Harry's mum is so proud of her One Direction star boy! Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles’ mum has it got it going on! Just look at her Instagram followers...

Harry Styles’ mum, Anne Twist, has 1.7million followers on Instagram and often shares proud photos of her One Direction star boy.

But how old is she, how many children does she have altogether and what’s her Instagram?

Fan Who Harry Styles Helped Propose At One Direction Concert Recalls 'One Of The Best Days Of My Life'

View this post on Instagram

My greatest achievements ever ❤️❤️

A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on

Let’s take a look…

How old is Harry Styles’ mum?

Anne was born on October 21st, 1967, making her 51 years old.

How many children does Harry Styles’ mum have?

Anne has two kids. Harry is the youngest and then she has a daughter named Gemma.

Her children’s father is Des Styles however, the pair divorced when Harry was 7 and Gemma was 10.

View this post on Instagram

Heee’s Baaack!!

A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on

Who is Harry Styles’ mum’s husband?

Anne married Robin Twist in 2013.

Gemma was her maid of honour and Harry was the best man!

What is Harry Styles’ mum’s Instagram?

Her username is @annetwist and she has a whopping 1.7million followers.

She often shares photographs of her two children alongside captions about ‘missing her babies’ and calls them both her ‘greatest accomplishment’.

She also shares shots taken at Harry's gigs and concerts, which is so cute!

What is Harry Styles’ mum job?

Anne is a philanthropist and often promotes charities on her Instagram account.

