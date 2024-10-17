Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos
17 October 2024, 13:09
From success with One Direction to his own solo career and his life as a father to son Bear Payne.
Fans all around the world are paying tribute and remembering the life and career of Liam Payne following the tragic news of his death.
Liam sadly died on Wednesday (Oct 16) after being found outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31 years old.
As well as being a successful solo artist, Liam is best known around the world as a member of One Direction. Together with the band, Liam soared to stratospheric heights and was part of the reason why the group became one of the most successful and beloved boybands of all time.
On top of his music career, Liam was also a father. In 2017, he and ex Cheryl welcomed son Bear Payne, now 7 years old.
As tributes continue to pour in, we're taking the time to remember some of Liam's biggest career highlights and fan favourite moments.
2008 - Liam Payne first auditions for The X Factor
2010 - Liam returns to The X Factor for his second audition
2010 - One Direction are formed, and Liam leads the group for their iconic Judges' Houses performance of 'Torn'
2010 - One Direction perform Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida' during their first X Factor live show
2012 - One Direction win their first BRIT Award for British Single of the Year
2012 - One Direction win Best New Artist alongside two other awards for 'What Makes You Beautiful' at the MTV Video Music Awards
2013 - One Direction release 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' for Comic Relief
2013 - Liam gets his own Madame Tussauds Wax Work figure alongside the rest of his bandmates
2013 - One Direction: This Is Us documentary film is released
2014 - One Direction take home three American Music Awards
2015 - Liam performs with One Direction for the final time as the band begin their hiatus
2016 - Liam releases his debut solo single 'Strip That Down'
2017 - Liam becomes a father after welcoming son Bear Payne with ex Cheryl
2017 - Liam makes his debut solo performance at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium
2018 - Liam meets the late Queen Elizabeth II at a Commonwealth Day service
2022 - Liam Payne captains England for Soccer Aid
2023 - Liam shows support for friend and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the launch of his documentary
2024 - Liam reunites with Niall Horan after watching Niall perform in Argentina
Rest in peace Liam. Our love and thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and fans all around the world.