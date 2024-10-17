Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos

Remembering Liam Payne: His life and career highlights in photos. Picture: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment, Mike Marsland/WireImage, ITV via YouTube

From success with One Direction to his own solo career and his life as a father to son Bear Payne.

Fans all around the world are paying tribute and remembering the life and career of Liam Payne following the tragic news of his death.

Liam sadly died on Wednesday (Oct 16) after being found outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31 years old.

As well as being a successful solo artist, Liam is best known around the world as a member of One Direction. Together with the band, Liam soared to stratospheric heights and was part of the reason why the group became one of the most successful and beloved boybands of all time.

On top of his music career, Liam was also a father. In 2017, he and ex Cheryl welcomed son Bear Payne, now 7 years old.

As tributes continue to pour in, we're taking the time to remember some of Liam's biggest career highlights and fan favourite moments.

2008 - Liam Payne first auditions for The X Factor

Liam Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14. Picture: ITV via YouTube

2010 - Liam returns to The X Factor for his second audition

In 2010, Liam Payne auditioned again for The X Factor and ended up being put in One Direction. Picture: ITV via YouTube

2010 - One Direction are formed, and Liam leads the group for their iconic Judges' Houses performance of 'Torn'

Liam, alongside his One Direction bandmates, perform at Judges' Houses on The X Factor. Picture: ITV via YouTube

2010 - One Direction perform Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida' during their first X Factor live show

One Direction perform 'Viva La Vida' for their very first X Factor live show. Picture: ITV via YouTube

2012 - One Direction win their first BRIT Award for British Single of the Year

One Direction with their first BRIT Award in 2012. Picture: Getty

2012 - One Direction win Best New Artist alongside two other awards for 'What Makes You Beautiful' at the MTV Video Music Awards

One Direction pick up three awards at MTV VMAs in 2012. Picture: Getty

2013 - One Direction release 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)' for Comic Relief

Liam, Louis, Niall, Harry and Zayn release their Comic Relief single 'One Way Or Another'. Picture: Syco via YouTube

2013 - Liam gets his own Madame Tussauds Wax Work figure alongside the rest of his bandmates

One Direction waxworks unveiled at Madame Tussauds. Picture: Getty

2013 - One Direction: This Is Us documentary film is released

One Direction shut down the red carpet for their One Direction: This Is Us 3D world premiere. Picture: Getty

2014 - One Direction take home three American Music Awards

One Direction win three AMAs . Picture: Getty

2015 - Liam performs with One Direction for the final time as the band begin their hiatus

Liam joins Harry, Niall and Louis for their final performance as One Direction in 2015. Picture: ITV via YouTube

2016 - Liam releases his debut solo single 'Strip That Down'

Liam releases his first solo single 'Strip That Down' in 2016. Picture: Capitol/Republic via YouTube

2017 - Liam becomes a father after welcoming son Bear Payne with ex Cheryl

Liam welcomed son Bear Payne in 2017 with ex Cheryl. Picture: @liampayne via Instagram

2017 - Liam makes his debut solo performance at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium

Liam Payne performs at Capital FM's Summertime Ball. Picture: Alamy

2018 - Liam meets the late Queen Elizabeth II at a Commonwealth Day service

Liam Payne meets Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

2022 - Liam Payne captains England for Soccer Aid

Gary Neville passes the England captain's armband to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

2023 - Liam shows support for friend and former bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the launch of his documentary

Liam Payne reunites with Louis Tomlinson to support his documentary release. Picture: Getty

2024 - Liam reunites with Niall Horan after watching Niall perform in Argentina

Liam and Niall reunite in Argentina after Niall's concert. Picture: Liam Payne via Snapchat

Rest in peace Liam. Our love and thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and fans all around the world.

