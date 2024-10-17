One Direction fans share Liam Payne memories and tributes following his death

One Direction fans share Liam Payne memories and tributes following his death. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Following Liam Payne's passing, fans are taking to social media to remember the singer.

One Direction fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to Liam Payne following his tragic passing.

Yesterday (16 Oct), it was confirmed that Liam Payne had died in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel. The singer was 31 years old at the time and he was staying at the hotel after seeing his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform live in Buenos Aires just two weeks earlier.

Liam's death has been met with an outpouring of moving tributes on social media. Those who knew Liam personally have been sharing their fondest memories with him, and fans of One Direction and Liam's solo work have taken to their accounts to post about what Liam and the band meant to them.

Liam Payne playing Soccer Aid For Unicef in 2023. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

In a post shared by Liam Payne Colombia on X/Twitter, a fan uploaded photos of a Liam Payne vigil with Liam's line from the One Direction song 'Walking in the Wind'. It reads: Goodbyes are bittersweet / But it's not the end, I'll see your face again.

Another fan posted a series of photos of Liam, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn all hugging and smiling as a band with the caption: "forever the safe space when we grew up - TOGETHER".

Someone also wrote: "you were a big part in the story of my life. rest in peace ❤️".

forever the safe space when we grew up - TOGETHER 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Xic2gVh7BO — teddy εïз misses harry (@imharrysheart) October 16, 2024

you were a big part in the story of my life. rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3lRucQPH7W — 💌 (@finelinerrie) October 16, 2024

forever apart of the story of my life, rest in peace liam 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jwGDututn2 — Olivia 𐙚 ིྀ (@latennightpoets) October 16, 2024

so don’t let it go

we can live forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qBBP0CNjUE — peter ⸆⸉ (@coxinhaTS) October 16, 2024

You are loved liam pic.twitter.com/OLvQHf5PRu — elina 𓊍 (@bluexbyna) October 17, 2024

Liam first rose to fame after auditioning for the fifth series of the X Factor in 2008 when he was just 14 years old. He didn't make the live shows at the time but auditioned again in 2010 where he was put in One Direction. Liam has since sold millions of records both in and out of One Direction.

As it stands, Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn are yet to publicly comment on Liam's death. Fans have urged others to give them time and space to speak if and when they feel ready to.

Our thoughts go out to the band and Liam's friends and family at this time.