Celebrity tributes pour in for Liam Payne following his passing

Stars pay tribute to Liam Payne in heartfelt posts following his passing. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrities and friends of Liam Payne have been paying tribute to the shocking death of the 31 year old star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Wednesday night the tragic news of Liam Payne’s death shattered the world. The former One Direction star reportedly died outside of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Directioners and music fans everywhere were shocked to hear the ‘Strip That Down’ star had passed at just 31 years old.

As the pop world enters a state of mourning, celebrities and friends of Liam around the world have been paying tribute to the singer in posts and captions across social media.

Dermot O'Leary pays tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: ITV

Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary posted a touching tribute on his Instagram page. He wrote: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."

Dermot ended by saying: "Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx".

Charlie Puth pays tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who co-wrote Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor' shared a picture of him and the star, adding to his Instagram story: "I am in shock. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work for. I can not believe he's gone..."

Clearly heartbroken by the news he added a video of them to together and said: "I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

Charlie then shared an interview of clip of Liam and said, "I am so sorry...". In the video Liam said: "With this one, Charlie Puth wrote it, who's become a firm friend of mine, I really like Charlie. Yeah he's proper, he's a serious musician, I'm like his super fan at the moment."

Zedd pays tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: X

On X, Liam's 'Get Low' collaborator Zedd wrote: "RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking ..."

Zedd also posted a separate tweet writing: "Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful."

Olly Murs 'lost for words'. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs has also shared a tribute, under a photo of them together he wrote: "This news is devastating, am lost for words. We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam."

The X Factor pay tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: X

The X Factor, where One Direction formed, have also released a statement they wrote: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction,

"Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

Paris Hilton reacts to news of Liam Payne's passing. Picture: X

Paris Hilton also honoured her friend, by saying: "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

JLS' Marvin Humes honoured Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram

JLS' Marvin Humes took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Liam. His caption reads: "I first met Liam in 2008 with the JLS boys whilst auditioning for X Factor..he was 14 years old..we instantly clicked and looked at him as a little brother..

"That year it worked out for us but not for him and then 2 years later he went back to audition and One Direction was born..the rest is history..

"Absolutely heartbroken by the tragic news..Liam you wanted to be a global superstar and you did it bro..just can’t believe that things have ended this way..it’s shocking..my thoughts and prayers are with all your family and friends brother..RIP."

Why Don't We's Corbyn pays tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: X

Singer Corbyn Besson also wrote on X, saying: "damn this liam payne news got me speechless… looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. you really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day"

Corbyn, who was a member of Why Don't We, shared a picture of him and One Direction on his post.

Jonas Blue posts following Liam's passing. Picture: X

DJ and songwriter Jonas Blue, who produced and featured on Liam's song 'Polaroid' shared an old photo of them together.

He wrote: "Beyond sad to hear this news. Rest well my friend."

Backstreet Boys. Picture: X

Iconic boyband Backstreet Boys released a statement saying: "Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.

"Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother."

On fan commented: "Boy bands coming together will save the world."

Mabel on Liam Payne's passing. Picture: Instagram

'Don't Call Me Up' singer Mabel shared a picture of her and Liam on Instagram, writing: "Liam, for so many years I knew I could call you for support and big brotherly advice but now you're gone...

"My thoughts and prayers are with Liam's friends and family at this time. You'll be so missed."

Max from The Wanted. Picture: X

Max, from the boyband The Wanted, wrote on X: Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life.

"I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam Max x."

Ty Dolla $ign pays tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram

Rapper and singer Ty Dolla $ign has also paid tribute to Liam. He shared a reel of Liam on Instagram stories with the caption: "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr sucio."

Noah Cyrus said: "Liam you are so loved and will always be loved by so many.". Picture: Instagram

Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' younger sister, wrote a heartbreaking statement on her Instagram story. She said: "i'm not gonna ever be able to fully voice how i am feeling but .. i feel so fortunate to have been in the same generation as Liam Payne and the phenomenon of 1D..

"Liam you are so loved and will always be loved by so many. This is the most devastating, awful, heart breaking news. i'm sending so much love to his family, girlfriend, and the close people around him.

"As someone who eat sleep breathed one direction and being apart of that fandom was as huge part of my life and so many others. we so are so lucky to have been apart of that fandom. We are so lucky to have known Liam Payne the singer and performer.

"But my heart goes out to the Liam Payne who was suffering behind closed doors. My heart goes out to his fans as well because i'm absolutely crushed and i imagine so many are so broken by the loss of someone so special

"Thank you for the laughs, smiles, and songs. You will live forever through those. You will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Liam. I really wish you so much peace beyond this world. you deserve it."

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: X

Jesy Nelson, who was on The X Factor with Little Mix a year after 1D, paid tribute by sharing an Instagram post about the news, with a sad face emoji and a broken heart.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum shared her own tribute, writing: "So sad thoughts with his mum and dad and his family. R.I.P."

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has also taken to social media to share his own tribute: "Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy LG."

Members of boyband Big Time Rush have come forward to pay tribute. Picture: Instagram

Members of boyband Big Time Rush have come forward to pay tribute. Back in 2012 One Direction toured with them as their opener for the Better with U Tour.

James Maslow wrote on his Instagram story: "Rest in peace @LiamPayne, I have nothing but positive things to say about Liam and the gentlemen formerly in One Direction. Today is a major loss for the world. Prayers for his family."

James' bandmate Logan Henderson also wrote on his IG story, he said: "Still have found memories of our first tour together. Love and prayers for you @LiamPayne."

Read more about Liam Payne here: