One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their "brother" Liam Payne

By Abbie Reynolds

"We love you Liam." The One Direction boys, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, have shared a statement following the death of their former bandmate Liam Payne.

The world was stunned on Wednesday (Oct 16) when it was reported that the beloved singer-songwriter Liam Payne had tragically died outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Celebrities, friends, fans and family members have spoken out and paid tribute to Liam and the legacy he has left behind and now his One Direction bandmates have released a joint statement.

One Direction formed in 2010 on The X Factor when Liam was only 16 years old, the boys including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam found mega stardom as a group and became one of the most renowned boybands in the world.

In 2016 the boys went on an indefinite hiatus and they all embarked on their own solo careers, with Liam releasing 'Strip That Down' in 2017.

One Direction release a joint statement. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said in a statement:

We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. - One Direction

One Direction formed in 2010. Picture: Getty

Louis has also released his own personal statement, in which he has expressed his devastation. You can read it in full here.

Part of his statement read: "I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for."

Later on in his statement he spoke directly to Liam: "A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

"I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

"Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X"

Following Louis' post, Zayn shared a tribute on his Instagram, his caption simply says 'Love You Bro' but he went into detail on the second slide of his post.

In his statement he spoke about how he always saw Liam as the sensible one as he says for One Direction Liam "steered the ship".

He opened saying: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

Read Zayn's statement in full here.

