17 October 2024, 16:56

Every song Liam Payne wrote for One Direction. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, Syco
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Liam Payne co-wrote many of One Direction's biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts.

One Direction fans are honouring Liam Payne's work as a songwriter and highlighting all of the songs he helped write.

Throughout One Direction's time as a band, Liam Payne co-wrote many of the group's most beloved songs. From big hits like 'Story of My Life' and 'Night Changes' to deep cuts like 'Last First Kiss' and 'What a Feeling', it's impossible to imagine One Direction's discography without Liam's many vital contributions as a vocalist and a songwriter.

Now, that Liam has passed away people are taking to social media to celebrate how many special songs he co-wrote.

What songs did Liam Payne write in One Direction?

What One Direction songs did Liam Payne write? Picture: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Taking to X/Twitter last night (16 Oct), one fan paid tribute to Liam by writing: "liam was one of the vocal pillars in one direction and he wrote some of the best songs in their discography this is genuinely so sad and messed up."

Another picked out some of their favourite songs from One Direction's discography and wrote: "liam wrote some of one direction’s best songs. clouds, fireproof, fool’s gold, better than words, history, little white lies."

Someone also tweeted: "Rip liam payne, one of the underrated songwriter in the band. Rest easy, you are one with the clouds now."

As well as co-writing many of his songs as a solo artist, Liam was one of the One Direction band members who was most involved in their creative process. Over the course of their career, Liam co-wrote 34 songs across the band's five albums. Below is a list of every single song Liam helped write.

Up All Night

  • Taken
  • Everything About You
  • Same Mistakes

Take Me Home

  • Last First Kiss
  • Back for You
  • Summer Love
  • Irresistible
  • Still the One

Midnight Memories

  • Story of My Life
  • Diana
  • Midnight Memories
  • Right Now
  • Little Black Dress
  • Through the Dark
  • Little White Lies
  • Better Than Words
  • Does He Know?

FOUR

  • Steal My Girl
  • Ready to Run
  • Fool's Gold
  • Night Changes
  • No Control
  • Fireproof
  • Spaces
  • Clouds
  • Change Your Ticket
  • Illusion

Made in the A.M.

  • End of the Day
  • Long Way Down
  • What a Feeling
  • History
  • Wolves
  • A.M.
  • Home

Outside of these songs, Liam also co-produced 'Love You Goodbye' on 'Made in the A.M.'.

