Every song Liam Payne wrote for One Direction

Every song Liam Payne wrote for One Direction. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, Syco

By Sam Prance

Liam Payne co-wrote many of One Direction's biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts.

One Direction fans are honouring Liam Payne's work as a songwriter and highlighting all of the songs he helped write.

Throughout One Direction's time as a band, Liam Payne co-wrote many of the group's most beloved songs. From big hits like 'Story of My Life' and 'Night Changes' to deep cuts like 'Last First Kiss' and 'What a Feeling', it's impossible to imagine One Direction's discography without Liam's many vital contributions as a vocalist and a songwriter.

Now, that Liam has passed away people are taking to social media to celebrate how many special songs he co-wrote.

What songs did Liam Payne write in One Direction?

What One Direction songs did Liam Payne write? Picture: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Taking to X/Twitter last night (16 Oct), one fan paid tribute to Liam by writing: "liam was one of the vocal pillars in one direction and he wrote some of the best songs in their discography this is genuinely so sad and messed up."

Another picked out some of their favourite songs from One Direction's discography and wrote: "liam wrote some of one direction’s best songs. clouds, fireproof, fool’s gold, better than words, history, little white lies."

Someone also tweeted: "Rip liam payne, one of the underrated songwriter in the band. Rest easy, you are one with the clouds now."

liam was one of the vocal pillars in one direction and he wrote some of the best songs in their discography this is genuinely so sad and messed up — 🌺 (@c_llapsemyveins) October 16, 2024

liam wrote some of one direction’s best songs. clouds, fireproof, fool’s gold, better than words, history, little white lies https://t.co/NYay7aZ4Ml — ʀoss 🇵🇸 (@rosseireann) October 16, 2024

Rip liam payne, one of the underrated songwriter in the band. Rest easy, you are one with the clouds now. https://t.co/Px4AZiNume — Arc (@arcaninth) October 17, 2024

Which One Direction songs did Liam Payne write?

As well as co-writing many of his songs as a solo artist, Liam was one of the One Direction band members who was most involved in their creative process. Over the course of their career, Liam co-wrote 34 songs across the band's five albums. Below is a list of every single song Liam helped write.

Up All Night

Taken

Everything About You

Same Mistakes

Take Me Home

Last First Kiss

Back for You

Summer Love

Irresistible

Still the One

Midnight Memories

Story of My Life

Diana

Midnight Memories

Right Now

Little Black Dress

Through the Dark

Little White Lies

Better Than Words

Does He Know?

FOUR

Steal My Girl

Ready to Run

Fool's Gold

Night Changes

No Control

Fireproof

Spaces

Clouds

Change Your Ticket

Illusion

Made in the A.M.

End of the Day

Long Way Down

What a Feeling

History

Wolves

A.M.

Home

Outside of these songs, Liam also co-produced 'Love You Goodbye' on 'Made in the A.M.'.

