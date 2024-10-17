Capital Breakfast remember Liam Payne

17 October 2024, 08:47

Jordan, Chris, and Sian remember Liam Payne

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby share their memories of Liam Payne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne was a close friend of Capital having visited the station many times over the years from the 1D days into his solo career, and following the sad news of his death at 31 years old, Capital Breakfast’s Jordan, Chris and Sian shared their memories of the One Direction star.

Chris recalled the time he first met Liam with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, revealing he remembers Liam sweetly ‘keeping the others in line.’

“Liam was really focused and he was a bit in charge of the group at that point. And they went on to achieve such incredible things,” Chris said.

Liam Payne has died aged 31
Liam Payne has died aged 31. Picture: Getty
One Direction went their separate ways in 2016
One Direction went their separate ways in 2016. Picture: Getty

“When tragic things like this happen you’ve got all the emotion but you’ve also got to celebrate all the amazing things these people did. And what those boys achieved was unbelievable, they became the biggest boy band in the world,” Sian said, adding how the boys always supported each other even after they broke up.

“This was a pop group that went to another level,” Chris agreed.

Jordan then shared the time Liam was ‘the only artist up for doing something wacky’ when they met at an event: “He let us ransack his dressing room.”

Watch Capital Breakfast’s full tribute to Liam at the top of this page.

