Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

16 May 2025, 12:52

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours
Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Curtis and Ekin have faced cheating allegations and split speculation, here's what they've said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Curtis and Ekin-Su made it to the final of Love Island All Stars, but not without a cost as both of their exes have come forward with some strong allegations against them.

While he was in the villa, Curtis' ex-girlfriend claimed they had faked a breakup before he went on Love Island Games in 2023 and that he'd asked her to do the same for All Stars. She said she declined and insisted he had a "game plan" and was on the show for money.

After Curtis and Ekin-Su left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend, Ekin-Su's ex-boyfriend Georges (from Married at First Sight UK) claimed they were in a relationship while she was on Love Island All Stars and accused her of cheating.

Now, three months after the final, the pair have faced split speculation but Curtis has put that to bed with an update on their romance.

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2
Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

After Ekin-Su attended the BAFTAs alone on Sunday (April 11), fans began to speculate that the pair has split. Their suspicions where heightend when Curtis revealed via his Instagram story that he was also in London, just not at the event.

One fans quizzed under Ekin's post from the event: "Where is Curtis you make a fabulous couple?"

But, in an interview published on the same day, Curtis assured fans that they are still very much together. Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I'm at Ekin-Su's right now actually! She's hiding away in the bedroom!

"[Love Island] was great; I loved it. I went into this Love Island feeling so grounded and myself - I knew I was just going to enjoy it.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

"And if I was lucky enough to leave with somebody and I was lucky enough to leave with somebody very special. I knew what I was doing on the outside, I knew I had all things lined up and Love Island wasn't going to change this."

The Love Island star is currently pursuing a career in boxing after years of dancing. Talking about his latest passion he added: "I'm not afraid to throw myself into something where I can potentially injure myself if you don't do it properly.

"I just thrive in extreme sport. The opportunity to do it now, it's a bit of a childhood dream."

Previously, he had called out Ekin-Su's ex Davide to have a boxing match with him, saying: "Because I know he never treated her well, so that would be an interesting one."

10 days before Curtis' interview, Georges spoke out again, saying he is talking about it because Ekin-Su refuses to take "accountability" and won't apologise. He said: "I even said to her on the phone. Are you not going to apologise? You had sex with another man whilst I was at home."

While Curtis hasn't addressed Georges cheating claims, a source close to Ekin-Su responded to them when it was first alleged, saying: "Ekin was upfront with Georges about her intention to pursue a new relationship on Love Island. Georges chose to remain involved with Ekin despite this, telling her that he would 'rather be the fool who waits than the one who gives up.'

"However, from October 2024 to January 2025, Ekin made it clear on multiple occasions - as confirmed by her close friends and team - that their relationship was set to end prior to going on the show."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split

Why did Love Island's Casey and Gabby split?

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Hot On Capital

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show
Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Who's favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest odds reveals

Eurovision 2025 favourites and latest betting odds revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

318 Taylor Swift lyrics for your next Instagram caption

Taylor Swift

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Tyson unexpectedly shaded Jamie on social media.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie shaded by 'backup' groom with brutal comment

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

Kath Ebbs has called out JoJo Siwa following their breakup.

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs calls out CBB star for using them as ‘pawn’ in PR stunt

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Penn Badgley had to put wax over "every orifice" in order to safely film the scene where Joe attacks Bronte

Penn Badgley reveals shock precaution he had to take while filming You's brutal water scene
Eliot seemingly took a swipe at Dave following his return to Instagram.

MAFS Australia’s Eliot takes aim at Dave as he returns to social media

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

More Movies & TV News

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset