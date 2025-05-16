Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Curtis and Ekin have faced cheating allegations and split speculation, here's what they've said.

Curtis and Ekin-Su made it to the final of Love Island All Stars, but not without a cost as both of their exes have come forward with some strong allegations against them.

While he was in the villa, Curtis' ex-girlfriend claimed they had faked a breakup before he went on Love Island Games in 2023 and that he'd asked her to do the same for All Stars. She said she declined and insisted he had a "game plan" and was on the show for money.

After Curtis and Ekin-Su left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend, Ekin-Su's ex-boyfriend Georges (from Married at First Sight UK) claimed they were in a relationship while she was on Love Island All Stars and accused her of cheating.

Now, three months after the final, the pair have faced split speculation but Curtis has put that to bed with an update on their romance.

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

After Ekin-Su attended the BAFTAs alone on Sunday (April 11), fans began to speculate that the pair has split. Their suspicions where heightend when Curtis revealed via his Instagram story that he was also in London, just not at the event.

One fans quizzed under Ekin's post from the event: "Where is Curtis you make a fabulous couple?"

But, in an interview published on the same day, Curtis assured fans that they are still very much together. Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I'm at Ekin-Su's right now actually! She's hiding away in the bedroom!

"[Love Island] was great; I loved it. I went into this Love Island feeling so grounded and myself - I knew I was just going to enjoy it.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

"And if I was lucky enough to leave with somebody and I was lucky enough to leave with somebody very special. I knew what I was doing on the outside, I knew I had all things lined up and Love Island wasn't going to change this."

The Love Island star is currently pursuing a career in boxing after years of dancing. Talking about his latest passion he added: "I'm not afraid to throw myself into something where I can potentially injure myself if you don't do it properly.

"I just thrive in extreme sport. The opportunity to do it now, it's a bit of a childhood dream."

Previously, he had called out Ekin-Su's ex Davide to have a boxing match with him, saying: "Because I know he never treated her well, so that would be an interesting one."

10 days before Curtis' interview, Georges spoke out again, saying he is talking about it because Ekin-Su refuses to take "accountability" and won't apologise. He said: "I even said to her on the phone. Are you not going to apologise? You had sex with another man whilst I was at home."

While Curtis hasn't addressed Georges cheating claims, a source close to Ekin-Su responded to them when it was first alleged, saying: "Ekin was upfront with Georges about her intention to pursue a new relationship on Love Island. Georges chose to remain involved with Ekin despite this, telling her that he would 'rather be the fool who waits than the one who gives up.'

"However, from October 2024 to January 2025, Ekin made it clear on multiple occasions - as confirmed by her close friends and team - that their relationship was set to end prior to going on the show."

