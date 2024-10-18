Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy says she loved him 'unconditionally' in moving statement

Kate Cassidy breaks her silence following boyfriend Liam Payne's death. Picture: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for BFC, @kateecass via Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has broken her silence after the tragic death of her boyfriend, who she calls her angel.

After the shocking news on Wednesday (Oct 16) that former One Direction Liam Payne had died outside of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, celebrities, friends and fans have shared their heartbreak and tributes for Liam.

Just yesterday his former bandmates, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, released a joint statement saying they were "completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing".

Now Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who had been with him just days before his death, has released am emotional statement saying she's been at "complete loss" following the passing of her boyfriend who she loved so dearly.

Kate wrote: "I will continue to love you for the rest of my life.". Picture: Instagram

On her Instagram story Kate said:

Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real.

I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will

continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam. 444 ❤️ - Kate Cassidy

Liam and Kate were first connected in 2022 on Halloween as they stepped out in a matching couples costume, confirming their relationship to the world.

The couple went on to make multiple red carpet appearances and travelled the world together. Just recently they went to see Niall Horan's show together in Argentina and stayed in the country for their holidays.

Kate has released a statement following Liam's death. Picture: Instagram

Aged just 31 years old, Liam's death has come as a huge shock to the world and a devastation to his friends, family and fans across the world.

Kate's statement came just moments before the mother of Liam's son, Bear, Cheryl condemned the "abhorrent reports and media exploitation" she's seen since his passing.

She wrote: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

