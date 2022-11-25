Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship. Picture: @kateecass/Instagram

Liam Payne has found a girlfriend in Kate Cassidy, who is the new woman, how old is she and how long have they been together?

Liam Payne has been spotted out and about once again with his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy, so naturally, everyone wants to know more about his latest flame.

The One Direction star was first connected with his new beau on Halloween as they stepped out in a matching couple's costume, and it seems they've been going strong ever since!

So, who is Kate Cassidy, what does she do and how did she meet Liam? Read on to find out all the details....

Liam Payne has been spotted again with his new girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Liam and Kate are going strong. Picture: @kateecass/Instagram

Who is Kate Cassidy?

Kate Cassidy is 23 years old and hails from New Jersey, United States.

She made the move from across the pond several months ago and has settled in London since the end of summer.

Kate can be found on Instagram @kateecass, where she currently boasts 10,500 followers – however, since the news of her romance with the pop star, that number has been steadily climbing.

Kate and Liam spent Halloween together. Picture: @kateecass/Instagram

How long have Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy been together?

Despite being in the early stages of their relationship, the pair have been spotted together multiple times and have even become Instagram official – they began dating in October 2022.

In November, Kate shared an Instagram dump, posting an inconspicuous sequence of photos with a cheeky Liam snap slap bang in the middle of the carousel.

Just six months after his split from ex-fiancé Maya Henry, Liam was seen partying Halloween away with Kate, dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

On November 22, the new lovebirds were seen in London again, this time the pair were dressed to the nines as they shared a date night.

