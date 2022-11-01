Liam Payne Steps Out With New Girlfriend For Halloween

1 November 2022, 15:27 | Updated: 1 November 2022, 15:28

Liam Payne stepped out with a new girlfriend
Liam Payne stepped out with a new girlfriend. Picture: Getty/@kateecass/Instagram
Liam Payne seemingly goes official with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy, six months after splitting from Maya Henry.

Liam Payne has been spotted for the first time with a new rumoured girlfriend, and they debuted their relationship in style with coordinated Halloween outfits.

Following rumours that the pair had been getting to know one another, Liam, 29, and Kate Cassidy, 23, were photographed during their spooky celebrations dressed as none other than Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Liam Payne Allegedly Changed His Accent On The X Factor Too

The new couple were seen at the swanky bar Inca London on Sunday night and looked very loved up! The One Direction star's new romance comes after his break-up with his girlfriend of four years, Maya Henry.

Liam and Maya, 21, split 'for good' in May after they began their on-again-off-again relationship back in 2018, he first popped the question back in 2020 and they rekindled their engagement in 2021.

Kate Cassidy is Liam's alleged new girlfriend
Kate Cassidy is Liam's alleged new girlfriend. Picture: @kateecass/Instagram

The 'Strip That Down' singer has seemingly moved on six months after the breakup, looking smitten with his mystery flame, Kate.

They attended a steamy burlesque show and looked every inch the couple as they spent the whole evening hand in hand.

Not only were the pair photographed as they were partying in London on Sunday but Kate also shared some snaps of their night out to her Instagram Story.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy dressed as Pam & Tommy
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy dressed as Pam & Tommy. Picture: @kateecass/Instagram
Maya Henry and Liam Payne broke up in May 2022 after four years of dating
Maya Henry and Liam Payne broke up in May 2022 after four years of dating. Picture: Alamy

She shared a couple's photo that showed off the ensembles in their full glory, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee costumes have been the most popular 2022 Halloween looks following the success of the Hulu mini-series inspired by the Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer.

Kate, @kateecass, simply captioned the couple's photo: "Pam & Tommy."

A source told the tabloids: "They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride.

"She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London," the insider continued.

Liam and Kate are yet to speak out publicly about their new romance.

