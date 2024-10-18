Cheryl urges people to give Liam Payne 'the little dignity he has left’ in statement

18 October 2024, 20:21

Cheryl has issued a heartfelt statement about Liam Payne's death
Cheryl has issued a heartfelt statement about Liam Payne's death. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage / @cherylofficial via Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cheryl has issued a statement on the death of ex-boyfriend and father of her son Bear, Liam Payne, urging people to ‘consider’ what they put on social media.

Two days after the shocking death of former One Direction star Liam, 31, Cheryl, who was in a relationship with Liam from 2016 to 2017, has spoken out in a statement.

She wrote: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne were together for two years
Cheryl and Liam Payne were together for two years. Picture: Getty

Cheryl urged her followers to consider what is being written on social media in the wake of Liam’s death.

She went on: “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl.”

Cheryl penned an emotional statement about Liam Payne
Cheryl penned an emotional statement about Liam Payne. Picture: CherylOfficial/Instagram

Alongside her statement, Cheryl posted a picture of Liam in bed with their son when he was a tiny baby.

Cheryl and Liam dated for around a year, welcoming their son Bear Grey Payne in March 2017. They split after two years together.

Read more about Liam Payne here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Kate Cassidy breaks her silence following boyfriend Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy says she loved him 'unconditionally' in moving statement

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about her daughter never meeting her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says it’s ‘heartbreaking’ her mother will never meet her baby

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

TV & Film

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games

Hunger Games prequel film confirms young Haymitch as main character

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits