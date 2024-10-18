Cheryl urges people to give Liam Payne 'the little dignity he has left’ in statement

Cheryl has issued a heartfelt statement about Liam Payne's death. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage / @cherylofficial via Instagram

By Capital FM

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.”

Cheryl has issued a statement on the death of ex-boyfriend and father of her son Bear, Liam Payne, urging people to ‘consider’ what they put on social media.

Two days after the shocking death of former One Direction star Liam, 31, Cheryl, who was in a relationship with Liam from 2016 to 2017, has spoken out in a statement.

She wrote: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne were together for two years. Picture: Getty

Cheryl urged her followers to consider what is being written on social media in the wake of Liam’s death.

She went on: “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl.”

Cheryl penned an emotional statement about Liam Payne. Picture: CherylOfficial/Instagram

Alongside her statement, Cheryl posted a picture of Liam in bed with their son when he was a tiny baby.

Cheryl and Liam dated for around a year, welcoming their son Bear Grey Payne in March 2017. They split after two years together.

