Harry Styles pens emotional tribute to "my lovely friend" Liam Payne following his death

Harry Styles shares heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne following his death. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles has penned a beautiful tribute to Liam Payne following the devastating news of his death.

Liam sadly passed away on Wednesday (Oct 16) after falling from a balcony in a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Tributes have flooded social media today (Oct 17) from Liam's friends and collaborators, fans and those who knew and loved him. Liam's family also shared their own statement, asking fans for "privacy and space at this awful time."

Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn have all shared a joint statement paying tribute to their former One Direction bandmate Liam, with Louis and Zayn also penning their own messages.

Now, Harry has shared his alongside a moving photo of Liam looking out into the sold-out crowd at one of their Wembley Stadium concerts.

"I am truly devastated by Liam's passing," Harry wrote in his tribute.

"His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did."

Harry Styles pays tribute to Liam Payne following his tragic death. Picture: Getty

Alongside their joint statement as a band, both Liam and Zayn have also paid tribute to Louis with moving messages of their own.

In his Instagram post, Louis vowed to be there for Liam's son Bear and to "be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was." Zayn shared that he felt like he has "lost a brother".

Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends, and those around the world who loved him. RIP.

Read more about Liam Payne here: