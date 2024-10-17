Zayn says he's "lost a brother" in emotional tribute to Liam Payne following his death

Zayn posts moving tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, @zayn via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zayn Malik has shared a moving message to Liam Payne following the tragic news of his death, saying that he is "beyond devastated" by the loss of his brother and friend.

Liam sadly passed away on Wednesday (Oct 16) after falling from a balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Earlier today (Oct 17), Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn all posted a joint statement paying tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam, and now Zayn has shared his own emotional letter on Instagram.

Captioning his post, "Love you bro", Zayn wrote: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life."

Read the rest of Zayn's statement below.

"When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved," Zayn continued.

"Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f--ks about telling people when they were wrong.

Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, [laugh cry emoji], I always secretly respected you for it.

When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

I was always happy to know, no what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."

Zayn posts moving tribute to Liam Payne following his tragic death. Picture: Getty

I lost a brother when you us and can't explain to you what I'd give just to give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved you and respected you dearly.

I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that where you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are.

Love you bro.

Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends, and those around the world who loved him. RIP.

Read more about Liam Payne here: