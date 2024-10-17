Louis Tomlinson posts heartfelt tribute to "brother" Liam Payne following his death

17 October 2024, 21:58 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 23:11

Louis Tomlinson posts moving tribute to "brother" Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson posts moving tribute to "brother" Liam Payne. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you."

Louis Tomlinson has posted a heartfelt tribute to friend, former band mate and brother Liam Payne following news of his tragic death.

Liam sadly passed away on Wednesday (Oct 16) after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Over the past 24 hours, Liam's family, friends, collaborators and fans have shared statements and sweet memories of Liam. Now, the One Direction boys have shared moving tributes to their brother.

As well as a joint statement shared on the band's official Instagram, Louis, who remained close friends with Liam following band's hiatus, has also issued his own emotional tribute. Read his full statement below.

"I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," Louis wrote on Thursday night (Oct 17).

"I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Liam Payne showed up to support Louis at the premiere of his documentary in 2023
Liam Payne showed up to support Louis at the premiere of his documentary in 2023. Picture: Getty

Louis' statement continued with a message directed to Liam, reading: "A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X"

Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends, and those around the world who loved him. RIP.

