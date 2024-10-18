Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute statement

18 October 2024, 11:51

Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute message
Niall Horan says Liam Payne was "brightest in every room" in heartbreaking tribute message. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @niallhoran via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, that I would be saying goodbye forever."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niall Horan has shared an emotional tribute to his "amazing friend' Liam Payne following his death earlier this week.

On Wednesday (16 Oct), Liam fell from the balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina and tragically passed away. He was just 31 years old.

In the wake of Liam's death, friends, family and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

One Direction also released a joint statement in honour of their former bandmate. They wrote: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say."

In the hours since, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn and Harry Styles have all written personal tributes to their "brother".

Now, Niall, who reunited with Liam at his concert two weeks ago, has posted a moving statement of his own.

"I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real," Niall wrote.

"Liam had the energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't often happen in a lifetime.

I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, that I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

Thank you for everything Payno. Love you brother, Nialler."

Liam Payne and Niall Horan reunited just two weeks before Liam's death
Liam Payne and Niall Horan reunited just two weeks before Liam's death. Picture: Liam Payne via Snapchat

Two weeks before passing away, Liam travelled to Buenos Aires to see Niall perform live on The Show: Live On Tour. Liam shared photos of the friends reuniting on Snapchat.

Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and those around the world who loved him. RIP.

One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their 'brother'

One Direction release emotional joint statement following the loss of their "brother" Liam Payne
